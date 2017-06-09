Committee investigating Comey’s firing to appoint a new Chairman

The probe into President Trump’s firing of the FBI Director, James Comey is about to be taken over by another Lawmaker as the GOP steering committee supported Rep. Trey Gowdy to become the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The soon to be vacant seat was previously manned by Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz who announced his decision to resign in May 2017 and return to the private sector.

Prior to this, the South Carolina Republican chaired the committee that oversaw the Benghazi investigation and has been playing a key role at the House Intelligence Committee on the probe of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

This decision reached by the Republican steering committee needs to be confirmed by the full Republican Conference before taking effect.