2005 Sosoliso survivor, Kechi, wows America’s Got Talent judges (WATCH)

A survivor of the deadly Sosoliso crash of 2005, Kechi Okuchi, stunned the world with her appearance on the America’s Got Talent (AGT) show.

Kechi was only sixteen when she experienced what might be described as the most moment of her life.

When asked why she appeared on the GTA, the 28-year-old said she appeared to show her music talent.

Okwuchi still has the scars of the crash, but covered that up with her voice.

Watch below:

She's been through so much to get this far. #AGT continues Tuesday on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/RL5T5yuXqI — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 9, 2017