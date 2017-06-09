“Thank you for giving me a chance” | Chelsea Manning thanks Obama for reducing her prison sentence

Chelsea Manning, the transgender U.S. Army soldier wants to say thank you again to former President Barack Obama for commuting her sentence.

In her first interview since she left prison, she told NBC’s Today that the documents she had leaked were over 700,00. She had leaked them after seeing footage of people getting killed, making the war death statistics more real to her than ever. She said she felt she had a responsibility to the world to show her truth. “Thank you for giving me a chance,” Manning said, repeating a similar statement she made after Obama commuted her sentence. “That’s all I asked for was a chance, that’s it. And this is my chance.”

Former President Barrack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence from 35years to seven just three days before he left the White House. The commutation does not pardon her actions. She is now working with Amnesty International and an ACLU lawyer to appeal her case.

Manning after her commutation wrote in the The Guardian critiquing Obama’s administration, catching the attention of President Trump. In a rare sign of support for Obama, Trump called Manning an “ungrateful traitor”. Manning replied with an “OK? Whatevs” with the Jay-Z music video “Dirt Off Your Shoulder”.