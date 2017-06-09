Meet Ore Oduba, the Nigerian-British broadcaster who hosted Ariana Grande’s #OneLoveManchester concert

Nigerian-British TV personality Ore Oduba made an appearance with his wife TV researcher, Portia Oduba at the British Soap Awards 2017 at The Lowry, Manchester on Saturday.

Not allowing the recent terrorist attack in Manchester scare them away, the couple put on a united front for the TV awards which saw stars all gather to celebrate their colleagues. Last month, Oduba and his wife, worked together as reporters in Cannes for ITV’s This Morning show.

The BBC Sports presenter did an amazing job hosting the coverage of Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute concert on June 4 for victims of the suicide bombing at her Manchester Arena gig on May 22, 2016, Strictly Come Dancing winner.

The 31-year-old winner of BBC’s 2016 Strictly Come Dancing was born and raised with his brother and two sisters in Dorset. He attended private school studying Sports Science and Social Science at Loughborough University. He once hosted Match of the Day: Kickabout and the Commonwealth and Youth Games but it was on BBC’s Newsround he made history, becoming the youngest person to ever present the show aged 23.

Ore Oduba has a lot of gratitude to his parents, his father was a very notable Nigerian lawyer. “I definitely believe that’s where my drive comes from,” he told the Daily Mail. “But I was also hugely fortunate to go to two schools where students were instilled with a will to succeed and given opportunities to be creative.”