“NdaniTV’s Officer Titus is back for Season 3 and it’s bigger and better with more comedy. In the new season we see a side to the law enforcement officer that we haven’t seen before, following his stint at a refresher course and his two new sidekicks, Edafe and Akpos, played by Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu.

Officer Titus Season 3 premieres soon on NdaniTV and is powered by GTBank.

Watch the full trailer here: