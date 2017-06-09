EFCC files charges against recalled judge

Less than 48 hours after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recalled some suspended judges, the EFCC has filed 14 charges against one of them.

The charges were filed after the Presidency vowed to prosecute all the judges that were reinstated by the NJC.

In the charges, the EFCC accused Federal High Court judge, Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, of receiving over $260,000 through his bank account between 2013 and 2015, Channels TV reports.

The commission also accused the judge of receiving N8.6m from unknown sources within the same period.

One of the charges read in part, “That you, Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa, between January 18 and December 16, 2013, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a judge of the Federal High Court, did enrich yourself with an aggregate sum of $144,000 through your account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.”

The alleged offences are in contravention of Section 82(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.