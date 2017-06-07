The Thread: This is who the Northerners are coming for on Oct 1st

In case you have not heard, the ‘confederation’ of pan- Northern youth have served notice on Igbos residing in the North to vacate that portion of Nigeria before October 1st or face brutal consequences.
Without a stitch of doubt, this has to be the dumbest document ever. But that’s not the subject matter we are treating here. Word on the TL is that if the Northern youth make good on their threat, Igbos in the North had best be prepared.
But who really do these North youth regard as Igbos? Ebube gives us a clue:
And while we discuss the quit notice
Bear in mind that "IGBO" in the North means Southerners
Efik, Ijaw, Bini, Eshan, Ibibio, Itsekiri etc
— Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) June 7, 2017
Actually, you are wrong
Not true. IGBO in the north means every Nigerian EXCEPT Hausa-Fulani MOSLEMS
— Buhari,Free Nig abeg (@Naija_VoxDei) June 7, 2017
And Yoruba Christians , northeners don't know the diff, talking from experience
— mummy123 (@aderonke_osahon) June 7, 2017
And from experience too, they don't separate the so-called Yoruba Muslims too, they are even d first target.
— ONISHOLA (@Lawal_Omoniyi) June 7, 2017
We don’t like to tell ourselves the truth
many of these other tribes dont know this or in denial, they wan2 believe its just "IGBO". WE LIVE & WE LEARN
— AL.T. (@TIRIMS) June 7, 2017
Even the Yoruba's Ndi Awusa amaro onye bu ndi igbo
— Ral_the_Twitist (@rallymento) June 7, 2017
Which part of Nigeria is the North?
Where is the North? Cos Benue has almost same traditions religion with the Igbo. They inter-marry&have coexisted peacefully for a lifetime
— Nigeria1st (@Ojaysvoice) June 7, 2017
They're forcing us into the north. We aren't northerners. We are Middle Belters. They're just using us for political equations.
— Nenge Terna (@NengeTerna) June 7, 2017
But the voices from the middle belt have NEVER raised eyebrows
— CAPTAIN (@PaulUtho) June 7, 2017
The sooner Benue and other Middle Belters realize they are just 5%. The voices will be louder. Sectional Buhari has destroyed this country.
— Nigeria1st (@Ojaysvoice) June 7, 2017
The privileged few
while 'hausa' in the south means berom, ngas, tiv, mada, bachama, sayawa e.t.c. Really funny
— vimah solomon (@vimah_solomon) June 7, 2017
just like Hausa in the South includes Tangale, Birom, Jukun, idoma, jarawa, Tarug,Marggi,michika,chibok,kilba, tiv etc
— ThatLadReaLme (@HLJGooner) June 7, 2017
Including Nigeriens and Chadians😁
— #ChangeBeginsWthU&me (@Abdul_A_Bello) June 7, 2017
Beg to differ
Igbos in the north means Igbos & those who give them notice are on their own & pls stop spreading lies & hatred @akaebube @NGRWailers
— Garba Hyena Jnr. (@G_Abdulazeez) June 7, 2017
Nope. This isn't 1967; people are smart enough to differentiate today.
— 'dele dele-olukoju (@deleolukoju) June 7, 2017
I stay there man,they actually call us nyammiri and even the Yoruba's ain't left out
— Leo Edozie Clinton (@Real_Fever) June 7, 2017
It's literally from the phrase 'Onye mmiri" meaning riverine people.
— Dominic okeke (@minospeed007) June 7, 2017
We heard diff stories then
— Leo Edozie Clinton (@Real_Fever) June 7, 2017
You're correct. That's what our Yoruba brothers ALWAYS fail to realize until Aboki starts killing them like chicken; it's happened severally
— Martin Gee (@AMG26) June 7, 2017
northerners hate everyone especially non-Muslims.its a religious thing to them.they feel they own Nig, others slaves.
— Task Manager (@VictorsPrayy) June 7, 2017
Know the terms
IGBO in the NORTH means Cockroaches
— Hamza (@HHaf009) June 7, 2017
We call northerners in the south cows maluu
— suki (@zolodee) June 7, 2017
Isn't true, I know them (Northerners) in general as Aboki, and so does many. I have never heard of the term maluu being used.
— Focus (@barth_ihewuezi) June 7, 2017
Guess you have heard the term cockroaches being used for Igbos.
— Mmaduaburochukwu (@joefab_Afc) June 7, 2017
Just trying to let you know that the cockroaches term brought about the malu term.
— Mmaduaburochukwu (@joefab_Afc) June 7, 2017
True don't mind them
— suki (@zolodee) June 7, 2017
It’s all Nnamdi Kanu’s fault
@Eezzyy01 blame Kanu… He listed all of these people as Biafra
— NEGOTIATOR (@LogicalySpeakn) June 7, 2017
Let’s get this over with
Am loving this little game its show down time,hahahaha,am thinking of how this game will pan out.
— NESTOR Opara (@nestfort79) June 7, 2017
What are Igbos waiting for?
What is wise about packing your bags, leaving your house, properties n business and running from the north and you supposedly a Nigerian
— William Obi (@obiicavern) June 7, 2017
Brother are you in the north currently? What's the ratio of Igbo's to Hausa? The FG won't fight for you o. Let's look for a black goat now o
— ENDDI DINN (ODB) (@enddidinn) June 7, 2017
Well I ws born in d North, I've lived in North all my life and I hv properties here n am nt running n leaving them for sm Lunatic hausa men.
— William Obi (@obiicavern) June 7, 2017
No shaking!!!
