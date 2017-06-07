The Thread: This is who the Northerners are coming for on Oct 1st

In case you have not heard, the ‘confederation’ of pan- Northern youth have served notice on Igbos residing in the North to vacate that portion of Nigeria before October 1st or face brutal consequences.

Without a stitch of doubt, this has to be the dumbest document ever. But that’s not the subject matter we are treating here. Word on the TL is that if the Northern youth make good on their threat, Igbos in the North had best be prepared.

But who really do these North youth regard as Igbos? Ebube gives us a clue:

And while we discuss the quit notice Bear in mind that "IGBO" in the North means Southerners Efik, Ijaw, Bini, Eshan, Ibibio, Itsekiri etc — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) June 7, 2017

Actually, you are wrong

Not true. IGBO in the north means every Nigerian EXCEPT Hausa-Fulani MOSLEMS — Buhari,Free Nig abeg (@Naija_VoxDei) June 7, 2017

And Yoruba Christians , northeners don't know the diff, talking from experience — mummy123 (@aderonke_osahon) June 7, 2017

And from experience too, they don't separate the so-called Yoruba Muslims too, they are even d first target. — ONISHOLA (@Lawal_Omoniyi) June 7, 2017

We don’t like to tell ourselves the truth

many of these other tribes dont know this or in denial, they wan2 believe its just "IGBO". WE LIVE & WE LEARN — AL.T. (@TIRIMS) June 7, 2017

Even the Yoruba's Ndi Awusa amaro onye bu ndi igbo — Ral_the_Twitist (@rallymento) June 7, 2017

Which part of Nigeria is the North?

Where is the North? Cos Benue has almost same traditions religion with the Igbo. They inter-marry&have coexisted peacefully for a lifetime — Nigeria1st (@Ojaysvoice) June 7, 2017

They're forcing us into the north. We aren't northerners. We are Middle Belters. They're just using us for political equations. — Nenge Terna (@NengeTerna) June 7, 2017

But the voices from the middle belt have NEVER raised eyebrows — CAPTAIN (@PaulUtho) June 7, 2017

The sooner Benue and other Middle Belters realize they are just 5%. The voices will be louder. Sectional Buhari has destroyed this country. — Nigeria1st (@Ojaysvoice) June 7, 2017

The privileged few

while 'hausa' in the south means berom, ngas, tiv, mada, bachama, sayawa e.t.c. Really funny — vimah solomon (@vimah_solomon) June 7, 2017

just like Hausa in the South includes Tangale, Birom, Jukun, idoma, jarawa, Tarug,Marggi,michika,chibok,kilba, tiv etc — ThatLadReaLme (@HLJGooner) June 7, 2017

Including Nigeriens and Chadians😁 — #ChangeBeginsWthU&me (@Abdul_A_Bello) June 7, 2017

Beg to differ

Igbos in the north means Igbos & those who give them notice are on their own & pls stop spreading lies & hatred @akaebube @NGRWailers — Garba Hyena Jnr. (@G_Abdulazeez) June 7, 2017

Nope. This isn't 1967; people are smart enough to differentiate today. — 'dele dele-olukoju (@deleolukoju) June 7, 2017

I stay there man,they actually call us nyammiri and even the Yoruba's ain't left out — Leo Edozie Clinton (@Real_Fever) June 7, 2017

It's literally from the phrase 'Onye mmiri" meaning riverine people. — Dominic okeke (@minospeed007) June 7, 2017

We heard diff stories then — Leo Edozie Clinton (@Real_Fever) June 7, 2017

You're correct. That's what our Yoruba brothers ALWAYS fail to realize until Aboki starts killing them like chicken; it's happened severally — Martin Gee (@AMG26) June 7, 2017

northerners hate everyone especially non-Muslims.its a religious thing to them.they feel they own Nig, others slaves. — Task Manager (@VictorsPrayy) June 7, 2017

Know the terms

IGBO in the NORTH means Cockroaches — Hamza (@HHaf009) June 7, 2017

We call northerners in the south cows maluu — suki (@zolodee) June 7, 2017

Isn't true, I know them (Northerners) in general as Aboki, and so does many. I have never heard of the term maluu being used. — Focus (@barth_ihewuezi) June 7, 2017

Guess you have heard the term cockroaches being used for Igbos. — Mmaduaburochukwu (@joefab_Afc) June 7, 2017

Just trying to let you know that the cockroaches term brought about the malu term. — Mmaduaburochukwu (@joefab_Afc) June 7, 2017

True don't mind them — suki (@zolodee) June 7, 2017

It’s all Nnamdi Kanu’s fault

@Eezzyy01 blame Kanu… He listed all of these people as Biafra — NEGOTIATOR (@LogicalySpeakn) June 7, 2017

Let’s get this over with

Am loving this little game its show down time,hahahaha,am thinking of how this game will pan out. — NESTOR Opara (@nestfort79) June 7, 2017

What are Igbos waiting for?

What is wise about packing your bags, leaving your house, properties n business and running from the north and you supposedly a Nigerian — William Obi (@obiicavern) June 7, 2017

Brother are you in the north currently? What's the ratio of Igbo's to Hausa? The FG won't fight for you o. Let's look for a black goat now o — ENDDI DINN (ODB) (@enddidinn) June 7, 2017

Well I ws born in d North, I've lived in North all my life and I hv properties here n am nt running n leaving them for sm Lunatic hausa men. — William Obi (@obiicavern) June 7, 2017

