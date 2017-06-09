How to flirt like a Pro : Do’s and Don’ts

Flirting. It’s the beginning of it all, the age long ritual of boy-meets-girl that is sometimes conscious and most times unconscious.

It is sexual behavior involving verbal or written communication, as well as body language between two people that suggests interest in a deeper relationship with the other person. You know that electrifying moment when you sight that pretty girl or the incredibly hot guy across a crowded room, and then eyes meet — Ta da!

Then…your eyes trail back to see if he’s looking and Bam! he’s looking, so you smile back at him. Yup, that’s how flirting begins my people. In this covert operation, boys, and girls, these are the Do’s and Don’ts (very important so you don’t get burnt);

Do smile

Nothing lets a person know you’re picking up what they’re putting down better than a smile.

Don’t make it too obvious

Be subtle, but get your point across. You don’t have to be over-the-top; subtle indications are the most effective way to let him know that you’re attracted and interested.

Do make eye contact

Making and Maintaining eye contact shows a guy you’re focused, confident, and interested in what he is saying and doing. The eyes are the mirror of the soul.

Don’t stare

It’s important to let the person know you’re interested, but it’s equally important not to make him uncomfortable.

Do flatter

There’s no clearer indication that you have a romantic interest in someone than a compliment.

Don’t overdo it

A simple compliment will advance your efforts much further than a fake-ass pickup line.

Take charge

Take the conversation where you want it to go. If you expect him to call, give him your number. If you want to call him, ask for his.

Don’t feign interest

For men, flirting is often realized in hindsight. If you flirt and then act uninterested, he won’t pursue you. Keep your signals consistent

Act gracefully

If he’s unavailable or uninterested, maintain your poise and just pretend you never started flirting in the first place.

Don’t flirt with others simultaneously

It will confuse a man and bewilder him if you’re flirting with him and others at the same time. Keep your eyes on the prize.