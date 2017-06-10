CNN drops series host Reza Aslan after calling Trump a “piece of sh*t”

CNN has dropped yet another affiliated host, the news network ended its contract with Reza Aslan, host of special series ” Believer with Reza Aslan”, after his crude comments about President Trump.

In the statement released by the network, “CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series “Believer with Reza Aslan, we wish Reza and his production team all the best.”

Aslan tweeted that Trump is a “piece of sh–” who “is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind”. This was after Trump’s reaction to the London terror attack last week promoting the travel ban.

Aslan apologized later, saying he had “lost my cool.” He then posted his statement on Twitter;

My statement about the cancellation of #Believer pic.twitter.com/ITtXAyQwd5 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 9, 2017

“Believer means a great deal to me and to the countless viewers it’s reached. Its message of religious tolerance and exploration is extremely important right now. I am deeply grateful to CNN for giving me the opportunity to launch the show and to amplify my voice on their network. I am especially grateful to the legion of people within the Turner organization who worked so hard to make the show a hit series,” Aslan wrote.

“However, in these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation’s discourse has become complicated, and I recognized that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased outlet. Similarly, I need to honor my voice,” he continued. “I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and scholar. And so I agree with CNN that it is best that we part ways. I look forward to partnering with another platform in the future and to continue to spread my message. I wish CNN all the best.”