Today’s Noisemakers: Kim Kardashian, Mark Heyer, Nathaniel Bassey and others

1 Kim Kardashian

Are you aware that Black Twitter has dragged Kim.K’s ass up and down the streets of Twitter like the High Septon did Cersei Lannister through the streets of Westeros?

It’s all because Kim. K waded into a fight – and pitched for the wrong side.

[In case you missed it]: “This is what you see when white women care about black D, but not black people” | Twitter drags Kim Kardashian

After Twitter finished its business, Kim Kardashian apologised, saying she did not have the whole story.

WATCH:

#KimKardashian apologizes for defending #JeffreeStar's racist past. She didn't know enough about the situation to tell fans to get over it. pic.twitter.com/T0lRAuNZ8E — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

Well, Black Twitter is still mad.

YO GET THIS LADY THE FUCK OUTTA HERE JESUS CHRIST "GUYS ITS OK TO BE RACIST IF U SAY SORRY AND HAVE A GREAT LINE OF BLENDERS" https://t.co/hbrDE9YXNB — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) August 15, 2017

2. Mr Heyer

Father of the deceased Heather Heyer who was run down by the Neo-Nazi in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday speaks:

WATCH: Heather Heyer's father says he forgives the man who killed his daughter. "She had more courage than I had." pic.twitter.com/S1aVQzfvW8 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 15, 2017

3. Donald Trump

Trump makes yet another statement about the Charlottesville protests that has everybody wondering:

This is unreal. #trump press conference discussing #Charolettesville. Did he just defend neo nazis and white supremacists? #CNN — Babsies (@devico_barbara) August 15, 2017

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/TEvPPS0q9h — Babsies (@devico_barbara) August 15, 2017

Best thing Trump said:

"We are literally like a third world country." pic.twitter.com/pVXys0YhlH — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) August 15, 2017

Still blame the people who didnt vote Hillary. Live with your Trump. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 15, 2017

4. @iamTROL

From one horror movie to another. We sincerely hope this is a joke.

A lady breast was sucked in Public today on the orders of Operation Bust for indecent exposure. That's the new face of Oyo State! Sick! — Kattapa! (@iamTROL) August 15, 2017

You can't wear crazy Jean, neither can you keep funny hairstyle. A neighbour had to cut his hair really low cos.. Fear! — Kattapa! (@iamTROL) August 15, 2017

A colleague's shop was raided last week just because a guy who wore crazy jeans ran inside her shop on seeing them, arrested 16customers.. — Ladipo Nurudeen (@nuru_barca) August 15, 2017

Reactions:

I wish you had posted this with a picture at least.. I am doubting you. Simple — Dozen Odedina (@dozenhost) August 15, 2017

Sucking breast is now a deterrent for indecent dressing, well-done Governor — mimido (@mimido_t) August 15, 2017

They said constituted authority is doing the right thing..an educated illiterate governor.. (he is not worth my capital letters) — Ladipo Nurudeen (@nuru_barca) August 15, 2017

I don't get, does Oyo state have a sovereign constitution other than that of Federal Republic? Cos that's a violation of Human Rights. — mimido (@mimido_t) August 15, 2017

WTF is going in Nigeria?! Why is it so dangerous to be a woman! FFS man! https://t.co/1gmnHliMRr — T. Rankïn' 🤓 (@AfroVII) August 15, 2017

5. Rola

Okay, what’s going on here? Seriously.

So who's senior brother is this? pic.twitter.com/ZWuiKhM98Q — RoLa (@rotilaw) August 15, 2017

There is soldier in the scene who is protecting a man committing a crime. The story of Nigeria. https://t.co/7gUBYqBLQl — 'wole (@woleolabanji) August 15, 2017

6. Charly Boy

Today, Charly Boy was almost the subject of a lynching at Wuse Market, after he thought to add some colour to the #ResumeorResign protests. Hausa boys weren’t feeling his gig so they set upon him with stones and what not, Charly had to flee for his dear life.

His car has had to undergo some major upgrade and all Twitter has to say in terms of pele is who send you.

[Read also]: “Why does a grown man with pikin sense want to get himself killed” | TwitterNG has no love for Charly Boy

A word of advice for Charly:

Buhari's Election & his core support based has a vicious Ethnic & Religious coloration. Charly Boy & @adeyanjudeji should thread carefully — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) August 15, 2017

7. Nathaniel Bassey

A staunch Barca fan, the popular #HallelujahChallenge convener is showing off his own skills…

Holiday soccer with some lovely lads. If Neymar is £200M, then I'm £300M.😅😆 pic.twitter.com/vaLwLlWtCi — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) August 15, 2017

8. Victor Asemota has found the way to preserve local languages:

If you don't want to lose your language completely, pray in it.

Don't believe in prayer? Cuss in it.

Cuss, pray or your language is gone. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 15, 2017

I curse in it oooo. but I cant speak — charles ochei (@kharlesochei) August 15, 2017