Today’s Noisemakers: Kim Kardashian, Mark Heyer, Nathaniel Bassey and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Kim Kardashian

Are you aware that Black Twitter has dragged Kim.K’s ass up and down the streets of Twitter like the High Septon did Cersei Lannister through the streets of Westeros?

It’s all because Kim. K waded into a fight – and pitched for the wrong side.

[In case you missed it]: “This is what you see when white women care about black D, but not black people” | Twitter drags Kim Kardashian

After Twitter finished its business, Kim Kardashian apologised, saying she did not have the whole story.

WATCH:

Well, Black Twitter is still mad.

2. Mr Heyer

Father of the deceased Heather Heyer who was run down by the Neo-Nazi in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday speaks:

3. Donald Trump

Trump makes yet another statement about the Charlottesville protests that has everybody wondering:

 

4. @iamTROL

From one horror movie to another. We sincerely hope this is a joke.

Reactions:

5. Rola

Okay, what’s going on here? Seriously.

6. Charly Boy

Today, Charly Boy was almost the subject of a lynching at Wuse Market, after he thought to add some colour to the #ResumeorResign protests. Hausa boys weren’t feeling his gig so they set upon him with stones and what not, Charly had to flee for his dear life.

His car has had to undergo some major upgrade and all Twitter has to say in terms of pele is who send you.

[Read also]: “Why does a grown man with pikin sense want to get himself killed” | TwitterNG has no love for Charly Boy

A word of advice for Charly:

7. Nathaniel Bassey

A staunch Barca fan, the popular #HallelujahChallenge convener is showing off his own skills…

8. Victor Asemota has found the way to preserve local languages:

