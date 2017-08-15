“This is what you see when white women care about black D, but not black people | Twitter drags Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is once again hugging the limelight, this time not for any racy videos and pictures, but for opening her mouth wide and telling Blacks to get over racism.

Unfortunate, right?

Backstory: JeffreeStar is a makeup artist who criticised Kim Kardashian’s swatches- and made racist remarks:

Whiplash like no other

Oh, Kim….

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Understanding Amber Rose’s definition of ‘slut’ and why all of it confuses us

Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West dumps Jay-Z’s Tidal and is unmoved by his 4.44 diss; Omawumi’s Timeless album is out | More stories

Kanye West parts ways with Jay Z’s Tidal over money conflict