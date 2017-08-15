“This is what you see when white women care about black D, but not black people | Twitter drags Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is once again hugging the limelight, this time not for any racy videos and pictures, but for opening her mouth wide and telling Blacks to get over racism.

#KimKardashian tells her fans to get over #JeffreeStar's racist past (part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/gL9c1AuIlG — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

#KimKardashian tells her fans to get over #JeffreeStar's racist past (part 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/ZuR1mbpSxU — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

Backstory: JeffreeStar is a makeup artist who criticised Kim Kardashian’s swatches- and made racist remarks:

Jeffree Star's racist comments that Kim K wants us to forgive. https://t.co/L6fnPVA7zw pic.twitter.com/qRmB5z420e — Kristin Graves (@iamKKG) August 15, 2017

These are the things Jeffree Star said……and Kim Kardashian is telling us to brush it off because he "apologized"…….GTFOH 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HTCnHLI38Q — call me SIR (@ShesRYAN) August 15, 2017

I am so sick of people thinking a sorry makes up for repeated bad behavior. He has made SEVERAL racist, bigoted remarks over years. https://t.co/dAV4MLOLy4 — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) August 15, 2017

Jefree Star is so problematic and only apologized cause he was getting so much backlash. He aint sorry and now he got Kim defending him? BYE — The Megan (@MegYuup) August 15, 2017

As long as Kim is swatching better now, lets overlook Jeffree Star's racist comments. Kim (who isn't affected by those comments) has spoken! https://t.co/Gk9OZ1joob — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 15, 2017

So sis wants us to get over racist remarks because the guy gave you good make up tips pic.twitter.com/CUUJX2HO9i — 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕 (@ArtsyPoet) August 15, 2017

You mean a person who became famous from sucking dick on camera doesn't have anything remotely intelligent to say on this? pic.twitter.com/FYBSoaLP1m — ️ (@Xhakaology) August 15, 2017

Her husband is BLACK and she has TWO BIRACIAL children if someone was to be racist towards them they should just get over it right? pic.twitter.com/IkxRwm87vn — Zen (@GaiaVibex) August 15, 2017

Breaking: live footage of Kanye pic.twitter.com/Jo8R9AWVf5 — BlackFilmsonNetflix (@blknetflix) August 15, 2017

Says the woman who refuses to go to Turkey because of the Armenian genocide – why doesnt she focus on getting over that — im not black im O.J (@Socialintrovret) August 15, 2017

And says the woman while she's getting her breasts contoured… — Rene Amador (@ClericalErrors) August 15, 2017

LOOOOOOOOOL. Kim K loves black men but wants people to get over racism. 2017 really is the sunken place. https://t.co/vHsPQy0b0j — Gracie 🌼 (@GraceFVictory) August 15, 2017

This is the type of display you see, when WW care about black D, but not Black people. — Alicia (@ATM25) August 15, 2017

Kim K., like so many other white women who have black children/spouses, has the luxury of overlooking racism when it's convenient for her 🚮 — Scambella. (@tchristine__) August 15, 2017

This the Kim K scene Beyonce saw when she decided Blue wouldn't be having any play dates with North pic.twitter.com/lX3cmnWDkN — Delenda (@MyHashtagBrand) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian, a non black person of color telling black people to get over Jeffree Star's racism. Good morning to everyone BUT Kim K pic.twitter.com/9b63uZidUk — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 15, 2017

Kim K don't respect y'all, she took your culture and then told you to get over racism and support her friend the Zombie Horse King — The Braided Tornado (@DanaeLovesYou) August 15, 2017

Kim K basically saying makeup is more important to her than racism. That should tell you all you need to know abt her — Big Baller Ron (@Notufatjesus_) August 15, 2017

Kim K is literally saying "I know he's racist and my children and husband is Black, but he does such great contouring. Forgive him" FOH — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 15, 2017

Me calling CPS on Kim K because she clearly does not know how to raise black children. pic.twitter.com/OGyDfXZLQi — Juh-MEE-luh (@Nomadic_Blogger) August 15, 2017

Please stop giving Kim K your money. PLEASE. Kylie too. And the rest of em. — Doc McDabbins (@javeauriel) August 15, 2017

Kim K isn't the kind of racist that's outwardly so. She's your textbook passively racist white woman that goes right under your nose. — Erin (@anaydnire) August 15, 2017

Kim K is still white at the end of the day. Doesn't matter how many black men she lets beat. She'll never "get it" — Rich Porter (@TrillestAC) August 15, 2017

Can someone tell Kim K that having a black husband and biracial kids doesn't make her the authority on what black people should forgive — amanda (@amandaofdorne) August 15, 2017

Oh, Kim….