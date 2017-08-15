27 killed, 83 injured as suicide bombers attack Maiduguri

Three bomb explosions rocked Ajilari Cross area of Maiduguri on Tuesday night.
Suicide bombers suspected to be members of Boko Haram have reportedly killed at least 27 people and wounded 83 in Maiduguri, Borno, Reuters reports.

  • A woman bomber blew herself up and killed 27 others at a market in the village of Konduga near Maiduguri, the epicentre of the conflict between government forces and the Islamist Boko Haram insurgents, according to a village head and an official from a regional militia.
  • Two suicide bombers also blew themselves up at the gates to a nearby refugee camp, with no others killed but many injured said an emergency service official.

