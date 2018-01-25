Today’s Noisemakers: Lola Shoneyin, Kayode Ogundamisi, Piers Morgan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. God’s power

Meanwhile George Weah was sworn-in as President & within 24hours elected his ministers. Liberia for greatness. So happy for Liberians cos I know better things are coming for them after all that has happened to them.

I wish President Weah goodluck as he stirs Liberia to greatness — G O D ' S P O W E R (@GodspowerWorld) January 24, 2018

Soft subbing?

2. Lola Shoneyin

Giving your best is one thing; whether your best is good enough is another. https://t.co/PLyTT5uuVD — Lola Shoneyin (@lolashoneyin) January 25, 2018

True talk.

Sometimes, we think we are doing our best but the people around think you are only taking time and space away.

3. Piers Morgan

Looking forward to all my green-eyed media friends whacking me for the worst interview in history, as they simultaneously race to follow up all the news lines… 😉#TrumpMorgan pic.twitter.com/dpUP1ri9LT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2018

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

Can the usual suspects please start taking photographs of our brothers and sisters in Northern Nigeria now o, no be say when they TURN OUT en masse in 2019 una go start una usual wailing of imported voters. My pop-corn is ready. Let all man go get @inecnigeria PVC thats the AK47. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) January 25, 2018

Funny but, we all know what he is saying.

5. FCMB

Dear Henry, someone said you have more twitter followers than the money in your bank account. We play too much in this country. *Inserts your meme* https://t.co/J7v2ZUSKUC — FCMB (@MyFCMB) January 25, 2018

FCMB and it’s clapbacks these days though!

Probably, these might work for companies on social media. That is, interacting with customers in a not too formal way.

The social media is powerful, you know.

Besides, its social media, not some boring long Board Members meeting.

6. Shine

If you have a crush on someone, just keep it as a secret. Because the moment you tell them, they start acting like they have been appointed Deputy Jesus 😂😂 — JN SHINE (@jn_shine) January 23, 2018