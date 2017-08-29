Today’s Noisemakers: Molara Wood, Chuba Ezekwesili, Bobrisky and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1 Molara Wood

Child labour remains one of the contentious subjects in Nigeria today. Molara Wood narrates her experience today:

 

Reactions:

2. Kelechi Okafor

Kelechi Okafor also has much to vent about:

 

Reactions:

3. Emily Miller

Houston Texas is caught in the throes of “one of the greatest disasters of America” and Emily shares about the dangers rescuers face and the spirit of community Americans have:

4. Joel Osteen

The Pastor of Lakewood Church, one of the mega churches in Houston, Texas where Hurricane Harvey did a number on has kind words for victims of the flood:

But this was after Twitter gave him a good thrashing for closing his doors to flood victims.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: “Apparently he can’t afford compassion” | Twitter blasts Joel Osteen

5. Folakemi

News flash: Bobrisky is now an actress:

6. Lauretta Onochie

Aunty Lauretta is mad again- so our Presidential bloggers said. If you have to see it to believe it, here’s what’s irking the presidential media aide today. Anybody got panadol?

Reaction

7. Chuba Ezekwesili

Because everything cannot rotate around Diezani and there are worse things befalling individuals in Nigeria, Chuba Ezekwesili gives an example:

