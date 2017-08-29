[The Presidential Blog] Lauretta Onochie is mad again

According to Ayo Sogunro, “everything in Nigeria is going to kill you”. Being conceived here, being born here, the State-inflicted ignorance, insecurity, Boko Haram, the dearth of dedicated governance and worst of all, the people who seem to always have something to say – “everything in this country is out to kill you” and Ayo Sogunro knew this way before we caught up. And we think that the social media assistant employed by President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie is on her way to catching up.

We strongly believe this because she’s lashed out enough times at people on social media (presumably on behalf of her boss) to finally be on her way to realising that sometimes, nothing that happens here is worth getting riled up about. Certainly not a group of protesters exercising their rights to free assembly asking for the extradition of a woman who has allegedly singlehandedly swindled Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Our Mumu Don Do protesters, led by “Charly Boy” Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju‘s Concerned Nigerians have decided upon a 2-day sit-out tagged “Bring Back Diezani” in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for former Petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”

Alison-Madueke is being tried in the United Kingdom for alleged corrupt practices. Here in Nigeria, there’s been over a dozen instances of “discoveries” and court-ordered forfeitures of monies and properties linked to the former minister. Many Nigerians get livid at the mention of her name and the crimes of misappropriation she’s been accused of. Our Mumu Don Do and Concerned Nigerians clearly fall within that category.

But the President’s social media assistant has no patience for them and their anger going by her latest Twitter outrage. She took to the micro-blogging site earlier today to school them on how “ignorant” their demands are.

1. It appears that some of us especially those who are not good or are selective at remembering d past, are also not willing to use Google — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

2. The United Kingdom does not charge foreigners for crimes committed in other countries. They charge them for crimes committed against UK pic.twitter.com/Zvyq7tX24j — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

3.In Ibori's case in d UK, I was in court for d Judgement and the Judge made it clear that his sentence was for crimes committed in d UK — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

4. The Judge added, "It's my hope that when you return to Nigeria, you'll be charged for d crimes you committed against d people of Delta" — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

5. UK will have its pound of Diezani's flesh in form of jail sentence. Thereafter, they may hand her over to the US, Italy and then Nigeria — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

6. Those asking for the extradition of Diezani are very ignorant and did not do their homework at all. That's "mumu-ness" in itself. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

Easy Ms L.