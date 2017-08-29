[The Presidential Blog] Lauretta Onochie is mad again

According to Ayo Sogunro, “everything in Nigeria is going to kill you”. Being conceived here, being born here, the State-inflicted ignorance, insecurity, Boko Haram, the dearth of dedicated governance and worst of all, the people who seem to always have something to say – “everything in this country is out to kill you” and Ayo Sogunro knew this way before we caught up. And we think that the social media assistant employed by President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie is on her way to catching up.

We strongly believe this because she’s lashed out enough times at people on social media (presumably on behalf of her boss) to finally be on her way to realising that sometimes, nothing that happens here is worth getting riled up about. Certainly not a group of protesters exercising their rights to free assembly asking for the extradition of a woman who has allegedly singlehandedly swindled Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Our Mumu Don Do protesters, led by “Charly Boy” Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju‘s Concerned Nigerians have decided upon a 2-day sit-out tagged “Bring Back Diezani” in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for former Petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”

Alison-Madueke is being tried in the United Kingdom for alleged corrupt practices. Here in Nigeria, there’s been over a dozen instances of “discoveries” and court-ordered forfeitures of monies and properties linked to the former minister. Many Nigerians get livid at the mention of her name and the crimes of misappropriation she’s been accused of. Our Mumu Don Do and Concerned Nigerians clearly fall within that category.

But the President’s social media assistant has no patience for them and their anger going by her latest Twitter outrage. She took to the micro-blogging site earlier today to school them on how “ignorant” their demands are.

Easy Ms L.

