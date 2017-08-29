The Thread: “Apparently he can’t afford compassion” | Twitter blasts Pastor Joel Osteen

Pastor Joel Osteen who runs Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas is taking fire on Twitter for withholding charity to flood victims in his state.

Hurricane Harvey rolled into Texas on Friday night and proceeded to dump more than 40 inches of rain on Texas, turning Houston roads into “raging rivers”. The Governor of Texas said the Hurricane- now tropical storm- is  “one of the largest disasters America has ever faced”.

New York Times reports that at least 10 people are dead and many more injured, not to mention those trapped in their houses or in the flood. In the midst of all these, Twitter noted Pastor Osteen’s silence.

And that’s how social justice warriors began to drag the pastor for keeping his church locked in time of need.

See below:

Liar

Hypocrite

Tax them all

Mattress Mack to the rescue

Who needs role models?

SJWs win

Yeye dey smell

The complete story

Like America, like Naija

Na so.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Trump’s campaign committee seeks donation for #HurricaneHarvey victims

“We are receiving people now” | Joel Osteen reacts to claims that he rejected victims of #HurricaneHarvey

“Man-made disasters” “Natural calamities” | TwitterNG subs Bobrisky, Speed Darlington and co