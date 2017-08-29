The Thread: “Apparently he can’t afford compassion” | Twitter blasts Pastor Joel Osteen

Pastor Joel Osteen who runs Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas is taking fire on Twitter for withholding charity to flood victims in his state.

Hurricane Harvey rolled into Texas on Friday night and proceeded to dump more than 40 inches of rain on Texas, turning Houston roads into “raging rivers”. The Governor of Texas said the Hurricane- now tropical storm- is “one of the largest disasters America has ever faced”.

New York Times reports that at least 10 people are dead and many more injured, not to mention those trapped in their houses or in the flood. In the midst of all these, Twitter noted Pastor Osteen’s silence.

Lots of people online are wondering why @JoelOsteen hasn't opened his 16,000 seat megachurch in Houston to people. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

Descriptions from the church use strange language and don't actually say that the church itself has been flooded. pic.twitter.com/TFLP3boTHM — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

Gallery Furniture just down the street for Osteen's church opened the doors to its warehouse for use as a shelter https://t.co/1x8OoERsIz — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

Oh, wait guys, I figured it out. Maybe he just wants everyone to meet at his $10.5 million home. That must be it. pic.twitter.com/crJCLVAdW0 — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

Curiously, the answers on Google about why it hasn't opened for flood victims don't say that it's flooded. pic.twitter.com/HrlhLeL08B — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

The hurricane and the people suffering in Houston almost seem to be afterthoughts in @JoelOsteen's constant stream of banal platitudes. pic.twitter.com/XJjluOzEsI — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

There have been two unverified photos posted that purport to show Lakewood Church flooded. But the church still hasn't said they're flooded. pic.twitter.com/9ef1zDltde — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

And the church is a converted arena that seats 16,000 (the old Compaq Center) so I have a hard time believing the whole thing is flooded. pic.twitter.com/LrNe3A1vu0 — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

Curious about what @JoelOsteen's Houston-based megachurch is doing to help folks, I went to his profile. Your guess is as good as mine. pic.twitter.com/D8358LPfCY — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

If you have any info on the state of Lakewood Church send it this way https://t.co/Z5AEeXe1fP — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

And that’s how social justice warriors began to drag the pastor for keeping his church locked in time of need.

See below:

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gOndOncFuC — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

This dude is awesome pic.twitter.com/Xc99d2ajNt — Taylor (@Fan_of_action) August 29, 2017

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

So Joel #Osteen is worth $40Million & is the 5th richest Pastor in America. But apparently, he can't afford compassion. #HoustonStrong https://t.co/Dz4GFFO2yM — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen won't open his church that holds 16,000 to hurricane victims because it only provides shelter from taxes. #HoustonStrong — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen shedding tears for the people who need his help in Houston. pic.twitter.com/93qcwzEJZL — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen: God be with my fellow Texans. Fellow Texans: Can we stay at your church. Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/d0SMUXdJF8 — Jackson (@realJaxonStone) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen doesn't speak for or represent Christianity. Jesus would've kicked over the collection plate in his church years ago — Silence Dogood🕯 (@realBigBalls) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen wouldn't open his megachurch to flood victims. Let's not jump to conclusions. Maybe he has two of every kind of animal in there. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) August 28, 2017

"Can we use ya facilities, fam?" Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/3Uh1OjAacO — X (@XLNB) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen: "Prayers to all the people in Hurricane Harvey." "Can we use ya church for cover?" Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/uJduyMYfWw — X (@XLNB) August 28, 2017

Hurricane victims: "You have a Stadium size church. Think we could stay there?" Joel Osteen: "No, but here's some thoughts and prayers!" — (((Gumbercules))) (@gamblor5555) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen when people who funded his $56,000,000 net worth in his city are in desperate need for shelter. pic.twitter.com/zrJvmYAkvq — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 28, 2017

Massive hypocrite Joel Osteen needs to be shamed into opening the doors to his church to hurricane victims pic.twitter.com/4KhvOyqznL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 29, 2017

It seems Twitter has just discovered that Joel Osteen is a charlatan, a fact that any serious Christian has known for years. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 29, 2017

I like how today is the day everyone found out Joel Osteen isn't a Christian. — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen: *Locks church during disaster* — Fat Owlbert (@babygandolfini) August 28, 2017

Could you imagine we taxed churches like Joel Osteen's? We'd be able to feed all the hungry and shelter all the homeless in this country — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen's megachurch is designed for the rising tithe, not tide. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 28, 2017

Mattress Mack to the rescue

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017

THIS is a leader. This man kept two furniture warehouses open in Houston to shelter and feed the needy. https://t.co/DSIFyzcb9S — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

A furniture store opened it’s doors to let people shelter and get comfortable…on new furniture.

That’s what JC would do… pic.twitter.com/cnl5ajMrpA — cass12 (@amcass1212) August 29, 2017

Furniture store owner shelters Houston evacuees, plans to donate mattresses: “We’re trying to help these people get back on their feet.” pic.twitter.com/yNtywVDDTy — Michaela Pereira (@Michaela) August 29, 2017

Jesus once said it is easier for a furniture store owner to enter into heaven, than a megachurch to pass through the eye of the needle. — James Do (@JamesDo22) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile… Houston's own Mattress King is closer to the image of Jesus than his neighbor Joel Osteen. https://t.co/oewLoMdLND — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

So happy I grew up during a time when Mr. Rogers was my stuffy white dude moral compass instead of Joel Osteen — тony lewιѕ (@TeeJayLew) August 28, 2017

SJWs win

A source at Lakewood Church just told me they're planning to open their doors to Houston's homeless and displaced. Finally. #JoelOsteen — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news.#JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/MYXf1HqAbF — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

Congratulations, Internet — you helped @JoelOsteen learn the teachings of Jesus. https://t.co/EeeIKqcRgm — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 29, 2017

I know what the first question at Joel Osteen's last judgment is going to be. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 28, 2017

I mean, what are people who probably have nothing supposed to do when they would get inside? Eat popcorn and watch movies pic.twitter.com/bMTRYn7iNn — Covfefe X (@theuppitynegro) August 29, 2017

Also begs the question, why not prepare for that probability if not for congregation, as a church a literal 'shelter in the storm'? #WWJD — Academic Anntiee (@IamDeborahG) August 29, 2017

Most of these Joel Osteen attack tweets look like they have nothing to do with the hurricane. Almost like people were waiting to get on him. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) August 28, 2017

The complete story

Here is the complete story behind the attacks on Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church https://t.co/chPEnz00B3 — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) August 29, 2017

Like America, like Naija

See Americans collectively calling out Joel Osteen for shunning flood victims…In Nigeria, ''touch not my anointed'' will trend instead — Sidney (@sidramatic1) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen is literally almost every Nigerian Mega pastor — kenna (@kennagq) August 29, 2017

Na so.