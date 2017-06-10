Today’s Noisemakers: Nathaniel Bassey, Kechi Okwuchi, Kayode Ogundamisi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Kechi Okwuchi

The 2005 Sosoliso aircraft survivor is a nightingale. She made her debut on America’s got talent recently and the clip went viral on Twitter NG. Hear her speak:

2. Wole II for Bafana Bafana

The South African team gave the Super Eagles a ridiculous beating today, Wole was stunned. See below:

3. Nathaniel Bassey

In case you are not aware, Psalmist Nathaniel Bassey has been holding the Hallelujah Challenge since June began. It’s pretty simple: for an hour- midnight to 1 am, believers around the globe worship and pray together. It goes down on Instalive. Join the movement!

These are a few of the testimonies.

Hmmmm… This same bro shared a testimony during the One hour tongue challenge o. Now He is sharing a similar one. Talk about favour ! "Hello sir, God bless you so much for obeying the call,i was the one that shared the testimonies for me & my wife getting offer letters on the same day for jobs in the Oil & Gas in the US during the 1hr tongue challenge ,now starting the Hallelujah challenge i was just randomly &jokingly applying for some other jobs which in reality i dont need because the one i got is very well paying,but you wont believe i have gotten Calls from 2 Oil & Gas companies for jobs.OLOWOGBOGBORO is showing forth. Kindly help share the testimony to get people's faith to rise…we are still trusting God for more miracles this period!!!!"

A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on

Don’t miss it!

 

4. Ayaba

This here is schooling on relationships. A word is enough and all that. See below:

Reactions

5. Kayode Ogundamisi

Kayode Ogundamisi wants the police man who stood up to the bank robbers honoured by the Nigeria Police. He is currently seeking donations to make this a reality. See below:

6. Dr Dipo

We wrote about the genesis of LAUTECH’s crisis and Dr Dipo has had reason to rant about it too:

7. @Realmaladajior_

Bask in the beauty of the love that is Gabriel Union’s relationship

I feel you.

