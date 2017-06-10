Today’s Noisemakers: Nathaniel Bassey, Kechi Okwuchi, Kayode Ogundamisi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Kechi Okwuchi
The 2005 Sosoliso aircraft survivor is a nightingale. She made her debut on America’s got talent recently and the clip went viral on Twitter NG. Hear her speak:
Flashback to L.A.! Grateful to @AGT for the amazing opportunity! #GodBless #agt pic.twitter.com/cAFcSXmRId
— Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) June 10, 2017
2. I'm grateful that I was able to share my voice with everyone and that it lifted so many spirits. Thank you and please tune in Tues! #agt
— Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) June 10, 2017
2. Wole II for Bafana Bafana
The South African team gave the Super Eagles a ridiculous beating today, Wole was stunned. See below:
This Super Eagles team looks like it was just put together this morning.
— Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017
If they say "raise up your hand if you're a professional player", some of these Super Eagles players will raise it o.
— Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017
This is South Africa's second goal against Nigeria.
Just look at! pic.twitter.com/j8IV6WHKQH
— Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017
I feel you sisters, i feel you. pic.twitter.com/Yc8PWwDXN2
— Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017
Nigerians thought they were going to beat SA but njikulmba ifana aiyemanika.
🏃
— 'nedu. (@Nedu64) June 10, 2017
3. Nathaniel Bassey
In case you are not aware, Psalmist Nathaniel Bassey has been holding the Hallelujah Challenge since June began. It’s pretty simple: for an hour- midnight to 1 am, believers around the globe worship and pray together. It goes down on Instalive. Join the movement!
Are you ready for tonight? HallelujahChallenge. OLOWOGBOGBORO is showing up big time.12mid night. The 11th day.#olowogbogboro
— Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) June 10, 2017
These are a few of the testimonies.
Hmmmm… This same bro shared a testimony during the One hour tongue challenge o. Now He is sharing a similar one. Talk about favour ! "Hello sir, God bless you so much for obeying the call,i was the one that shared the testimonies for me & my wife getting offer letters on the same day for jobs in the Oil & Gas in the US during the 1hr tongue challenge ,now starting the Hallelujah challenge i was just randomly &jokingly applying for some other jobs which in reality i dont need because the one i got is very well paying,but you wont believe i have gotten Calls from 2 Oil & Gas companies for jobs.OLOWOGBOGBORO is showing forth. Kindly help share the testimony to get people's faith to rise…we are still trusting God for more miracles this period!!!!"
Depression GONE! #Hi pastor Nathaniel God bless you more for what He is using you to do. I joined the Hallelujah challenge on the 6th day. I have been depressed for awhile now and having difficulty with sleeping at night, most night I stay up till 3am and even when I sleep at 3am am awake again by 5am. But after day 6 praise night I slept like a baby and ever since i feel relieved no depressed feeling or heavy heart anymore,I now sleep well (olowogbogboro has healed me from depression and sleeplessness)#
Don’t miss it!
4. Ayaba
This here is schooling on relationships. A word is enough and all that. See below:
Until he claims you, please 👏🏾 keep 👏🏾entertaining👏🏾 Tunde👏🏾 and 👏🏾Kwame.
— Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017
I 👏🏾don't 👏🏾care 👏🏾 how 👏🏾much 👏🏾you 👏🏾like 👏🏾 him 👏🏾
— Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017
Do you apply for one job and wait for the outcome before applying elsewhere?
That's what I thought.
— Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017
Men do it already so of course 😂
— Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017
Reactions
This is triggering but exactly what I needed. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/bPyteUnnK8
— CK ♏️ (@ChrissiKii) June 10, 2017
Yes sis ! Idk you but ok sis you right on point with this 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ! pic.twitter.com/YXOG67SYc5
— Issa Queen 👸🏾 (@Scream_Berta) June 10, 2017
wehdone kokolet, aburo dbanj the entertainer
— POCKET LAWYER (@Profsheye) June 10, 2017
5. Kayode Ogundamisi
Kayode Ogundamisi wants the police man who stood up to the bank robbers honoured by the Nigeria Police. He is currently seeking donations to make this a reality. See below:
.@PoliceNG please honour HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his gallantry. I have a token of N50K if U can locate his family. I urge other 🇳🇬🇳🇬
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017
.@Omojuwa @EiENigeria @Ayourb & others please join in getting @PoliceNG to #HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his gallantry. I start with N50K pic.twitter.com/kCwSewFahQ
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017
.@PoliceNG that gallant officer should not die in vain, let us have his photograph, ket #HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his service.
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017
He's a Hero. @PoliceNG can do better. #HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his gallantry. He died serving and protecting his community. pic.twitter.com/0PJ5rxqw1N
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017
Punch reported he died after two months….
— Alade Links (@Alade_links) June 10, 2017
I match your 50k sir… and I am fully involved and could even add to it depending on my circumstances https://t.co/VgON32rIRI
— The Godfather (@Ayourb) June 10, 2017
But why didn't the @PoliceNG authorities make it public until the video came out? Why is it so difficult to honour chivalry and gallantry? https://t.co/YtsTzxe8Xd
— The Godfather (@Ayourb) June 10, 2017
I'd also join by contributing 25k unbehalf of @Apapparelpolo let us know the Next step pls 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/RmZQ5eXIOK
— Yusuf Abubakar Tumi (@YusufTAbubakar) June 10, 2017
And they should change that statement they issued after the robbery. It demeaned sergeant Chukwu's prowess.
I will give a token too. https://t.co/yzQnCEswdu
— LifeofGod (@HLemchi) June 10, 2017
6. Dr Dipo
We wrote about the genesis of LAUTECH’s crisis and Dr Dipo has had reason to rant about it too:
LAUTECH has been shut down and students have been on the same level since 2015. Education is no more priority in SW Nigeria.
Good morning.
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017
I am ashamed & embarrassed at the handling of the LAUTECH issue.
LAUTECH has been shut down since JUNE 13 2016.
We should all be ashamed.
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017
I am sick and tired of media aides saying all is well, we are looking into it, it will be resolved. WHEN?? When will LAUTECH be OPENED??
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017
Oyo and Osun State Governments need to resolve this LAUTECH stalemate immediately. Thousands of young people are stranded!
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017
Over 30,000 lives wasting away.@AAAjimobi and @raufaregbesola
Please #ReOpenLautech
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017
**********Commercial Break**********
Unpopular Food Opinion: Go!
— F i T (@tweetKOBO) June 9, 2017
I don't select food, it's anywhere belle face gang!
Just don't put otapiapia inside our food.
— F i T (@tweetKOBO) June 9, 2017
Okro soup is the best thing that happened to Nigeria.
— Yv. (@JustYvonne_) June 9, 2017
Gizzard is so unnecessary. There's no need for its existence.
— Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) June 10, 2017
Pizza is overrated.
— Intellectual Samurai (@Aaliiyahxo) June 9, 2017
Dodo is overrated.
— Eseoghene (@sisiese) June 9, 2017
Amala is rubbish. Right behind it is semo. Semo is cement.
— Chocomilo (@KingMo_O) June 9, 2017
***************************************************************
7. @Realmaladajior_
Bask in the beauty of the love that is Gabriel Union’s relationship
If my husband and I can't have this type of relationship than I don't want him ! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6QaXL9kBXi
— 🥂🍾 June 10th 🥂🍾 (@Realmalajadior_) June 10, 2017
I feel you.
