Today’s Noisemakers: Nathaniel Bassey, Kechi Okwuchi, Kayode Ogundamisi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Kechi Okwuchi

The 2005 Sosoliso aircraft survivor is a nightingale. She made her debut on America’s got talent recently and the clip went viral on Twitter NG. Hear her speak:

2. I'm grateful that I was able to share my voice with everyone and that it lifted so many spirits. Thank you and please tune in Tues! #agt — Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) June 10, 2017

2. Wole II for Bafana Bafana

The South African team gave the Super Eagles a ridiculous beating today, Wole was stunned. See below:

This Super Eagles team looks like it was just put together this morning. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017

If they say "raise up your hand if you're a professional player", some of these Super Eagles players will raise it o. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017

This is South Africa's second goal against Nigeria. Just look at! pic.twitter.com/j8IV6WHKQH — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017

I feel you sisters, i feel you. pic.twitter.com/Yc8PWwDXN2 — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 10, 2017

Nigerians thought they were going to beat SA but njikulmba ifana aiyemanika. 🏃 — 'nedu. (@Nedu64) June 10, 2017

3. Nathaniel Bassey

In case you are not aware, Psalmist Nathaniel Bassey has been holding the Hallelujah Challenge since June began. It’s pretty simple: for an hour- midnight to 1 am, believers around the globe worship and pray together. It goes down on Instalive. Join the movement!

Are you ready for tonight? HallelujahChallenge. OLOWOGBOGBORO is showing up big time.12mid night. The 11th day.#olowogbogboro — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) June 10, 2017

These are a few of the testimonies.

Depression GONE! #Hi pastor Nathaniel God bless you more for what He is using you to do. I joined the Hallelujah challenge on the 6th day. I have been depressed for awhile now and having difficulty with sleeping at night, most night I stay up till 3am and even when I sleep at 3am am awake again by 5am. But after day 6 praise night I slept like a baby and ever since i feel relieved no depressed feeling or heavy heart anymore,I now sleep well (olowogbogboro has healed me from depression and sleeplessness)# A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

"Sir!!! My testimony arrived yesterday!!! I danced like David danced! Olowogbogboro pulled me out!!! My Canadian PR was approved immediately after our session yesterday! My PR was delivered to me! It can only be God!!!!!" A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Don’t miss it!

4. Ayaba

This here is schooling on relationships. A word is enough and all that. See below:

Until he claims you, please 👏🏾 keep 👏🏾entertaining👏🏾 Tunde👏🏾 and 👏🏾Kwame. — Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017

I 👏🏾don't 👏🏾care 👏🏾 how 👏🏾much 👏🏾you 👏🏾like 👏🏾 him 👏🏾 — Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017

Do you apply for one job and wait for the outcome before applying elsewhere? That's what I thought. — Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017

Men do it already so of course 😂 — Ayaba. (@itsjoannabtw) June 10, 2017

Reactions

This is triggering but exactly what I needed. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/bPyteUnnK8 — CK ♏️ (@ChrissiKii) June 10, 2017

Yes sis ! Idk you but ok sis you right on point with this 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ! pic.twitter.com/YXOG67SYc5 — Issa Queen 👸🏾 (@Scream_Berta) June 10, 2017

wehdone kokolet, aburo dbanj the entertainer — POCKET LAWYER (@Profsheye) June 10, 2017

5. Kayode Ogundamisi

Kayode Ogundamisi wants the police man who stood up to the bank robbers honoured by the Nigeria Police. He is currently seeking donations to make this a reality. See below:

.@PoliceNG please honour HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his gallantry. I have a token of N50K if U can locate his family. I urge other 🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017

.@PoliceNG that gallant officer should not die in vain, let us have his photograph, ket #HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his service. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017

He's a Hero. @PoliceNG can do better. #HonourSergeantChukwudiIboko for his gallantry. He died serving and protecting his community. pic.twitter.com/0PJ5rxqw1N — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 10, 2017

Punch reported he died after two months…. — Alade Links (@Alade_links) June 10, 2017

I match your 50k sir… and I am fully involved and could even add to it depending on my circumstances https://t.co/VgON32rIRI — The Godfather (@Ayourb) June 10, 2017

But why didn't the @PoliceNG authorities make it public until the video came out? Why is it so difficult to honour chivalry and gallantry? https://t.co/YtsTzxe8Xd — The Godfather (@Ayourb) June 10, 2017

I'd also join by contributing 25k unbehalf of @Apapparelpolo let us know the Next step pls 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/RmZQ5eXIOK — Yusuf Abubakar Tumi (@YusufTAbubakar) June 10, 2017

And they should change that statement they issued after the robbery. It demeaned sergeant Chukwu's prowess. I will give a token too. https://t.co/yzQnCEswdu — LifeofGod (@HLemchi) June 10, 2017

6. Dr Dipo

We wrote about the genesis of LAUTECH’s crisis and Dr Dipo has had reason to rant about it too:

LAUTECH has been shut down and students have been on the same level since 2015. Education is no more priority in SW Nigeria. Good morning. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017

I am ashamed & embarrassed at the handling of the LAUTECH issue. LAUTECH has been shut down since JUNE 13 2016. We should all be ashamed. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017

I am sick and tired of media aides saying all is well, we are looking into it, it will be resolved. WHEN?? When will LAUTECH be OPENED?? — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017

Oyo and Osun State Governments need to resolve this LAUTECH stalemate immediately. Thousands of young people are stranded! — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2017

**********Commercial Break**********

Unpopular Food Opinion: Go! — F i T (@tweetKOBO) June 9, 2017

I don't select food, it's anywhere belle face gang! Just don't put otapiapia inside our food. — F i T (@tweetKOBO) June 9, 2017

Okro soup is the best thing that happened to Nigeria. — Yv. (@JustYvonne_) June 9, 2017

Gizzard is so unnecessary. There's no need for its existence. — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) June 10, 2017

Pizza is overrated. — Intellectual Samurai (@Aaliiyahxo) June 9, 2017

Dodo is overrated. — Eseoghene (@sisiese) June 9, 2017

Amala is rubbish. Right behind it is semo. Semo is cement. — Chocomilo (@KingMo_O) June 9, 2017

***************************************************************

7. @Realmaladajior_

Bask in the beauty of the love that is Gabriel Union’s relationship

If my husband and I can't have this type of relationship than I don't want him ! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6QaXL9kBXi — 🥂🍾 June 10th 🥂🍾 (@Realmalajadior_) June 10, 2017

I feel you.