Today’s Noisemakers: OluTimehin Adegbeye, Adesua Etomi, Ola, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ola

#NoBraDay is not a day for you to see free breast online & be masturbating to it. It is a movement against breast cancer. Create awareness, go for check ups and to show support to those fighting breast cancer. Be guided. — TheOlaElixir (@unilag_badass) October 13, 2018

Abeg tell them. So many times we fail to understand why these days are set aside. We just turn it around and begin to do negative things – no hard feelings though.

Meanwhile, people really masturbate to just pictures online? I am asking for a friend.

2. Adesua Etomi

I really really do try to make it a point to mind my business, celebrate the victories of others, pray and drink plenty water everyday. — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) October 13, 2018

3.King

Y'all should Stop Blocking your Parents from viewing all your Posts & let them see what they Raised😒😂 — Executive BREZZIDENT😎✌ (@Real_KING101) October 13, 2018

4. Kwankwasiyya

It is beginning to appear that the political travails and alienation of the South East to some degree is self-inflicted, how could you all meet to reject instead rejoice the much coveted position of VP allocated to you? 🙄 — Kwankwasiyya 🔴 (@dadiyata) October 13, 2018

5. OluTimehin Adegbeye

There is chaos in my mentions because so many people

a) can't distinguish between girls (as in minors) and women (as in adults) and

b) would rather argue about the finer points of misogynistic abuse than just acknowledge its existence. Shit is wild. — OluTimehin Adegbeye🌈 (@OhTimehin) October 13, 2018

6. Braimah Sheriff

We must all learn how to demonstrate the nature and style of the Chameleon, if we really want to survive the ever changing and unreliable world of MANKIND… — Braimah Sheriff (@MisterRedefined) October 13, 2018