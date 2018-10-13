The Late 5: Obasanjo dismisses APC’s allegation he’s pleading with the US for Atiku; Buhari bars 50 high-profile Nigerians from travelling out | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed an allegation raised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday that he had been mounting pressure on American authorities to drop an alleged corruption case against the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Obasanjo who debunked the statement on Saturday, through his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, said “it is unfortunate that they are trying to distract the attention of Nigerians in the lead up to a general election rather than focus on campaigning on serious issues to lift the country out of its current state,” demanding that the APC “bring any shred of evidence to back their false claim.”

“Baba cannot be responding to frivolous allegations by a vicious political party,” Akinyemi told Premium Times.

Nigeria’s Presidency on Saturday barred 50 high-profile Nigerians from leaving the country.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the measure is part of the implementation of Executive Order Number 6 which seeks to ensure “that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter.”

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Elder statesman and former Minister in the first republic, Edwin Clark has said Nigerians from the South and Middle Belt will only vote for a Presidential candidate who believes in restructuring the country.

The Niger Delta leader stated this at the weekend at his Abuja residence when he received members of the National ex- Councillors Forum of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as he faulted key appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since his assumption of office in 2015, especially in the oil sector, which he said does not promote the inclusiveness Nigerians have been yearning for.

“We from the South and the Middle Belt are saying we will never vote for anyone who does not believe in the restructuring of Nigeria. That was the secret behind Atiku success. All our people said Atiku was the man they wanted because he believes and preaches restructuring. When you restructured this country as it was in 1963, we will all be equal,” he said.

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Pastor Tonye Cole, has picked the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, as his running mate for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Chris Finebone, spokesman of the party in Rivers made the disclosure on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“He (Giadom) came out tops on all considerations, especially his unalloyed and untainted loyalty, unrelenting hard work and invaluable experience as a former outstanding Local Government Chairman, former Commissioner for Works, former Governorship Campaign Director-General and presently a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the APC,” the APC flag bearer is quoted to have said.

The Police has again declared the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, in connection with the July 19 shooting of one of its operatives, Sgt. Danjuma Salihu by thugs suspected to be loyal to him.

As contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP William Aya, in Lokoja, said the State Police Command had on Friday, sent a detachment of officers to his country home in Aiyetoro-Gbede in Kogi to effect his arrest, an incident, the force claims he has now distorted through information he posted on his Twitter account on Oct. 12 that the ADC to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi led some officers to his house to assassinate him.

“The Senator is wanted by the Kogi State Police Command for criminal conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms,” the statement explained.

And stories from around the world:

Turkey’s investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has revealed recordings made on his Apple Watch purportedly indicating he was tortured and killed, a Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday. (Reuters)

An air raid by the Saudi-UAE coalition targeting Houthi fighters in Yemen has killed at least 17 people in the province of Hodeidah, according to rebel officials. (Al Jazeera)

A US pastor has arrived home after more than two years detention in Turkey, in a case that has strained relations between the two countries. (BBC)

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim won a by-election engineered for his return to parliament by an overwhelming majority on Saturday, bringing him closer to the premiership that has been promised to him by former foe, Mahathir Mohamad. (Reuters)

Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean former bishops for allegedly sexually abusing minors, the Vatican said on Saturday, after a meeting between the pontiff and Chile’s president. (AFP)