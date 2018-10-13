First photos: Pastor Siju Iluyomade, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Cuppy, others promote healthy living at the Arise Walk for Life 2018

The Arise Walk for Life, which leads to the 10th edition of the Arise Women Conference, took place today with the Convener of Arise Women, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, DJ Cuppy, Daniel Amokachi, Adebola Williams, DJ Xclusive, Chigurl, Monalisa Chinda, DJ Jimmy Jatt, and others in attendance.

The 7km walk which is aimed at promoting healthy living among Lagos residents kicked off at 7am at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island. Attendees took part in other wellness activities including dancing competitions, exercises, and more, creating a fun and experiential atmosphere.

“This year’s edition of Arise Walk for Life is a big success as many people came out to support the movement. We are especially excited about the turn out as it surpassed our expectations,” said Pastor Iluyomade. “As we all know, the Arise Walk for Life is aimed at advocating healthy living as well as fitness and wellness. We are determined to continually encourage women on the essence of life improvement.”

See attached photos from the event: