Today’s Noisemakers: Peter Okoye, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Ediong and Davido’s NYSC statement

Here’s our list from today:
1. Leaders NG
These people have come again abi?
EXCLUSIVE: @MoghaluKingsley secretly working for @MBuhari, Promised Kemi Adeosun’s Job https://t.co/MQUnYya4IN
— LeadersNG (@LeadersNG) August 28, 2018
Just see this line:
“LeadersNG gathered that in a meeting between the representatives of the president and that of the YPP aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the Former CBN Deputy Governor was promised a ministerial role if the president wins re-election.”
Smh!
2. Umeh
If guns were legal, a lot of people would have been dead. I know one or two.
— Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) August 28, 2018
Bros camdan.
Anger does a lot of harm.
3. Pastor Steven
No lady will ever give good sex than the one that knows your girlfriend.😏😧😄
— Pastor Steven and 14 others (@iamsteveolaa) August 28, 2018
It’s true shaa.
People call it ‘impressive‘ sex.
4. Peter Okoye
Every woman wants a Man to protect her like a daughter, love her like a wife and respect her like a mother. And when you do all that some people will start calling you Woman Wrapper😏. Well it’s WOKIE WOKIE world🤷🏽♂️… To watch the complete video Click on the link on my bio👆🏽By the way who else is looking forward seeing me in an Action Movie Series?🤗🤗 Wait for it 🎬🎥 #Hollywood 👍🏾 Cc @nyandabnl
Brother Peter of God, you really cannot please the world jere.
The ‘world’ will always find loopholes in every attempt. No matter how much positive effort you put in.
5. Femi
My neighbour's girlfriend is doing the most right now 👏👏👏
Ahn Ahn..different aromas, fried meat, vegetable soup, jollof rice 🙆🙆🙆🙆….
She deserves accolades
— Femi (@0gbeni) August 28, 2018
It’s your neighbour na.
Go and greet her.
6. Mercy Johnson Okojie
On the occasion of her birthday…
When you look into the coming year, you never plan for the worst. You always expect that life will have a way to make itself better…. Sometimes, like this past year has taught me, there are other plans… life simply happens. I never expected to lose my mother so soon, and so suddenly, but it happened, life happened. No one can teach you how to cry with every fibre of your being and when exactly to stop crying. No one can truly teach you how to properly mourn a loss or fill up the empty painful, endless hole that death leaves. No one can….No one has that power but God.. Soon, you learn how, How to draw strength from the eyes and the smiles of those that love and truly care for you, You learn to find peace in the breaths you take when you wake up and in even in the taste of pepper soup. Sometimes you even learn from a comment or two or fifteen thousand. You learn how to cherish the great memories you shared, the laughs, the tears, the prayers, the victories. You learn that yes, life happens and yes sometimes we are powerless to change our circumstances. But as long as we still have life, we will smile again, laugh again, love again and be born again… Thank you everyone for your love and support. Happy birthday to me! 🥂 Jewelry @bland2glam Stylist @didiekanem Makeup @seun_williams Hair @ellaemmanuell Photography @timi.idowu www.mercyjohnsonokojie.com
Oh my…
You will first want to wish her a happy birthday but you have to bring out your handkerchief first🤧🤧🤧. Such emotional poetry.
Happy Birthday Mercy!!! Cheers!!!
7. Ediong
The candidate with the highest vote will win next election. All these insults will not change the date or out come of next election. The winner will be president till 2023. Ten million social media insults will not change the result of next election. Calm down & utilize your PVCs
— Ediong (@Ediong) August 28, 2018
This kind of noise needs to be louder. Ediong do you need a loudspeaker?
Because when some people argue on social media you’ll think they’re “active citizens”, you pop the question then boom!
8. Shaykh Azhar
Being easily offended is a sign of immaturity.
Develop thick skin, don’t be petty and learn to accept valid criticism.
— Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) August 28, 2018
True true. 👍
9. Davido
Otondo OBO … 🇳🇬 #Nysc .. tying up every loose end ! 😇 pic.twitter.com/TF1oUh3XfH
— Davido (@iam_Davido) August 28, 2018
Nothing to say here, just >>> read
10. Samklef
No matter what u are going through just know it won’t last for long… pain is temporary it will surely subside 📌🙏🏿
— The Producian (@SAMKLEF) August 28, 2018
Leave a reply