Today's Noisemakers: Peter Okoye, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Ediong and Davido's NYSC statement

Here’s our list from today:

1. Leaders NG

These people have come again abi?

Just see this line:

LeadersNG gathered that in a meeting between the representatives of the president and that of the YPP aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the Former CBN Deputy Governor was promised a ministerial role if the president wins re-election.”

Smh!

2. Umeh

Bros camdan.

Anger does a lot of harm.

3. Pastor Steven

It’s true shaa.

People call it ‘impressive‘ sex.

4. Peter Okoye

Brother Peter of God, you really cannot please the world jere.

The ‘world’ will always find loopholes in every attempt. No matter how much positive effort you put in.

5. Femi

It’s your neighbour na.

Go and greet her.

6. Mercy Johnson Okojie

On the occasion of her birthday…

When you look into the coming year, you never plan for the worst. You always expect that life will have a way to make itself better…. Sometimes, like this past year has taught me, there are other plans… life simply happens. I never expected to lose my mother so soon, and so suddenly, but it happened, life happened. No one can teach you how to cry with every fibre of your being and when exactly to stop crying. No one can truly teach you how to properly mourn a loss or fill up the empty painful, endless hole that death leaves. No one can….No one has that power but God.. Soon, you learn how, How to draw strength from the eyes and the smiles of those that love and truly care for you, You learn to find peace in the breaths you take when you wake up and in even in the taste of pepper soup. Sometimes you even learn from a comment or two or fifteen thousand. You learn how to cherish the great memories you shared, the laughs, the tears, the prayers, the victories. You learn that yes, life happens and yes sometimes we are powerless to change our circumstances. But as long as we still have life, we will smile again, laugh again, love again and be born again… Thank you everyone for your love and support. Happy birthday to me! 🥂 Jewelry @bland2glam Stylist @didiekanem Makeup @seun_williams Hair @ellaemmanuell Photography @timi.idowu www.mercyjohnsonokojie.com

A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie) on

Oh my…

You will first want to wish her a happy birthday but you have to bring out your handkerchief first🤧🤧🤧. Such emotional poetry.

Happy Birthday Mercy!!! Cheers!!!

7. Ediong

This kind of noise needs to be louder. Ediong do you need a loudspeaker?

Because when some people argue on social media you’ll think they’re “active citizens”, you pop the question then boom!

8. Shaykh Azhar

True true. 👍

9. Davido

Nothing to say here, just >>> read

10. Samklef

