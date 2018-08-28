Today’s Noisemakers: Peter Okoye, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Ediong and Davido’s NYSC statement

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Leaders NG

These people have come again abi?

Just see this line:

“LeadersNG gathered that in a meeting between the representatives of the president and that of the YPP aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the Former CBN Deputy Governor was promised a ministerial role if the president wins re-election.”

Smh!

2. Umeh

If guns were legal, a lot of people would have been dead. I know one or two. — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) August 28, 2018

Bros camdan.

Anger does a lot of harm.

3. Pastor Steven

No lady will ever give good sex than the one that knows your girlfriend.😏😧😄 — Pastor Steven and 14 others (@iamsteveolaa) August 28, 2018

It’s true shaa.

People call it ‘impressive‘ sex.

4. Peter Okoye

Brother Peter of God, you really cannot please the world jere.

The ‘world’ will always find loopholes in every attempt. No matter how much positive effort you put in.

5. Femi

My neighbour's girlfriend is doing the most right now 👏👏👏 Ahn Ahn..different aromas, fried meat, vegetable soup, jollof rice 🙆🙆🙆🙆…. She deserves accolades — Femi (@0gbeni) August 28, 2018

It’s your neighbour na.

Go and greet her.

6. Mercy Johnson Okojie

On the occasion of her birthday…

Oh my…

You will first want to wish her a happy birthday but you have to bring out your handkerchief first🤧🤧🤧. Such emotional poetry.

Happy Birthday Mercy!!! Cheers!!!

7. Ediong

The candidate with the highest vote will win next election. All these insults will not change the date or out come of next election. The winner will be president till 2023. Ten million social media insults will not change the result of next election. Calm down & utilize your PVCs — Ediong (@Ediong) August 28, 2018

This kind of noise needs to be louder. Ediong do you need a loudspeaker?

Because when some people argue on social media you’ll think they’re “active citizens”, you pop the question then boom!

8. Shaykh Azhar

Being easily offended is a sign of immaturity. Develop thick skin, don’t be petty and learn to accept valid criticism. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) August 28, 2018

True true. 👍

9. Davido

Otondo OBO … 🇳🇬 #Nysc .. tying up every loose end ! 😇 pic.twitter.com/TF1oUh3XfH — Davido (@iam_Davido) August 28, 2018

Nothing to say here, just >>> read

10. Samklef

No matter what u are going through just know it won’t last for long… pain is temporary it will surely subside 📌🙏🏿 — The Producian (@SAMKLEF) August 28, 2018