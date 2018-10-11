Today’s Noisemakers: Samklef, Juliet Kego, Bamikole Omishore, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ayekooto

Someone calls you a thief and you are saying sorry to the person all the time. You even sent people to help you beg him. Beg for what? That you're not a thief or that you won't steal again? — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) October 11, 2018

Lol! Reference to?

*walks away*

2. Juliet Kego

I have never seen a people so in love with their oppressors like Nigerians. They worship/praise them and dance with joy at any morsel they are fed…it would be comical, were it not so sad. Militarization of collective mindsets. Mind conditioning and social hypnosis. Enjoy o!! — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) October 11, 2018

So sad!

Or is it sycophancy?

3. Samklef

It's baffling how some people leave their problems and be subbing someone who is doing much more better than them. I am not ur problem face ur problem. — DJ KLIZZY (@SAMKLEF) October 11, 2018

Tell them. Louder!!

4. Bamikole Omishore

Same folks that rejoiced when Obj endorsed baba in 2014 are now saying baba has no political clout. One thing you must learn in politics is that you need people, especially heavy weights. Like they say, nothing in politics is permanent not friends, not enemies not even interest. — Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) October 11, 2018

Politics!!!!!!

5. Udi Boy

Put me in a room with the same people who talk shit about me and watch how friendly they become. — G•O•A•T (@DatUdiBoy) October 11, 2018

Osheeyyy!!! People’s person from the inside.

6. Tolu Adeleru-Balogun

I find it important to reiterate that because your experience with someone was good or bad, it doesn't mean someone who had the opposite experience is lying. We engage and encounter people at different stages of their professional and personal lives, dealing with life. — Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun (@tolulopeab) October 11, 2018

7. Adebayo Bankole

2019 has brought about unbelievable SIGNS & WONDERS 1. Those who swore NEVER to support a Fulani man are now in love with an ATIKULATED Fulani man 2. He who wanted to Open the gates of hell because one Fulani Herdsman is ruling is now frolicking with another Fulani Herdsman. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) October 11, 2018

Interesting times indeed!!

But… not all Fulani are herdsmen though.