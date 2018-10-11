The YNaija Cover – the 11th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reversed his disposition towards ...
Obasanjo is highly confident that Atiku will win the 2019 Presidential elections “Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, ...
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday said he has reversed his disposition towards People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku ...
The speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Oluwawole and his deputy, Sina Animasun have been impeached. The ...
On the event of the International Day of the Girl, it is high time we looked at sustainable solutions so girls do ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
Leave a reply