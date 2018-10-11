The YNaija Cover – the 11th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

 

BREAKING: Obasanjo meets Atiku, endorses him for 2019

 

New Minimum Wage: A bleak future for the Nigerian Worker

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 11, 2018

The Late 5: Battle intensifies as Obasanjo publicly forgives Atiku; endorses him as President-to-be; The harder they come, the harder they fall – Adesina | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reversed his disposition towards ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 11, 2018

5 Things we learnt from Atiku’s visit to former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo is highly confident that Atiku will win the 2019 Presidential elections “Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2018

BREAKING: Obasanjo meets Atiku, endorses him for 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday said he has reversed his disposition towards People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Atiku ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2018

Ekiti Assembly impeach Speaker, Deputy

The speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Oluwawole and his deputy, Sina Animasun have been impeached. The ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2018

How the U.S. Mission Nigeria marked the 2018 International Day of the Girl

On the event of the International Day of the Girl, it is high time we looked at sustainable solutions so girls do ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Mr Eazi releases tracklist for upcoming album | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail