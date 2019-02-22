Today’s Noisemakers: Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya drags First Bank for gross negligence, Subomiplumptre, Chxta, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

In the spirit of #SocialJustice I will be calling out @FirstBankngr by the end of day. We have tried dialogue & informed @cenbank of their gross negligence but they have refused to prioritize the case in question. We will be filing & going public @citizen_gavel #GrossNegligence — ‘Segun SEGA Awosanya®🚨 (@segalink) February 21, 2019

Let it be known to you; There is an expiry date for blaming your parents for steering you in the wrong direction – JK Rowling — Sylva Nze Ifedigbo (@nzesylva) February 22, 2019

Compassion can be tiring. It’s like an ever increasing capacity to take shit while praying for the grace to take even more shit. — Subomi (@subomiplumptre) February 22, 2019

Didn’t even know empire was still on — Fried water (@Moss_2kriss) February 22, 2019

Funny how so many men think it is only women that get desperate for marriage. So also do men – I have had random men on Facebook ask me for advice on how to find a wife, like say I don find wife for myself. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 22, 2019

Ndi Igbo na puta echi! — Chxta (@Chxta) February 22, 2019

Hello guys. Thank you all for your concern, I am okay and perfectly fine. — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) February 22, 2019

