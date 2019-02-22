Article

The YNaija Cover – the 22nd of February

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:

 

 

 

#NigeriaDecides: Use your PVC to define the future of our nation | Full text of President Buhari’s national broadcast

 

 

INEC introduces eReporter for voters to monitor elections

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2019

The Late 5: Ballot box snatchers will be arrested, prosecuted – IG; Death toll caused by Lassa fever in Nigeria reaches 75 | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: INEC complies with court order clearing APC Zamfara elections The Independent National ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 22, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Use your PVC to define the future of our nation | Full text of President Buhari’s national broadcast

Ahead of the commencement of the rescheduled general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the nation in a widely televised ...

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2019

The Big 5: Five feared dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kano; Gunmen attack Osinbajo’s convoy in Ilorin | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Court of appeal clears Zamfara APC candidates for elections The Court ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 21st of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:   Osinbajo speaks on reports of his alleged resignation from Buhari’s ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

BREAKING: INEC pegs total PVC collected for 2019 elections at 72.8 million

The Independent National Electoral Commission has on Thursday revealed that a total of 72,775,502 million Nigerians have collected Permanent Voter Cards ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

Saturday’s polls are about your future, come out and vote – Atiku appeals to Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that Saturday’s rescheduled Presidential/National Assembly elections are about the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail