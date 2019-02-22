The Late 5: Ballot box snatchers will be arrested, prosecuted – IG; Death toll caused by Lassa fever in Nigeria reaches 75 | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:
INEC complies with court order clearing APC Zamfara elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has complied with the court order allowing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates in elections in Zamfara State. The Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed a lower court ruling that stopped the party’s candidates from contesting. The governorship and state assembly elections are scheduled for February 23 and March 9.
Underage voting is illegal – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday warned politicians against sponsoring underage persons to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday. The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated these during his 5th press briefing held at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.
Death toll caused by Lassa fever reaches 75
The death toll from the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 75, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported. NCDC in its situation report on the disease released on Friday said 25 new cases of the disease were confirmed and six new deaths reported between February 11 and 17.
President Buhari arrives Katsina for polls
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in Katsina en route to Daura, his hometown, to participate in the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday. The president was received at the airport by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina, the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, members of the National Assembly from Katsina, heads of Federal Government agencies in the state and other government functionaries.
Ballot box snatchers will be arrested, prosecuted – IG
The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says ballot box snatchers and vote buyers will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. Adamu said this on Friday at a press conference organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of Saturday’s election.
