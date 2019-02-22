Article

New reality show ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase

MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s leading video entertainment company, on February 18, 2019 announced that a new reality television series titled Our Perfect Wedding will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase starting 24 February. The company which prides itself as the frontline entertainment provider in Africa is bringing the show which has established a presence in other African countries to Nigeria. The announcement was made by company’s Chief Customer Officer- Martin Mabutho.

Our Perfect Wedding is the first of its kind in Nigeria and follows the life of intending couples as they plan their “perfect wedding”. Viewers will be entertained and enlightened by all the drama as the couples go through tears, laughter, anxiety, love, and decisions that come with pulling off the perfect wedding.

Vanessa Emikhe-Williams aka Vandora, ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija 2018 has been tipped to host the show. According to her, “this is an exciting opportunity for me, and viewers can expect to be completely entertained by this show and they should expect nothing less than the best from the leading home of entertainment in Africa”.

The reality show which has been hugely successful in: South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe, will make its debut in Nigeria. MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho says “The show has been successful in other African markets like South Africa and Kenya, we’re elated to bring it to Nigeria. Viewers will experience the magic and celebration of love.  Of all the awesome wedding shows we’ve had on DStv, this without a doubt holds a lot of drama, fun and excitement for the viewers and we are delighted to bring this truly interesting show to Nigeria, I think that viewers will enjoy every minute of Our Perfect Wedding”.

Our Perfect Wedding first started in South Africa in 2011 and is considered to be one of the most popular reality TV shows in the country. Viewers can watch the first episode on Sunday 24 February on Africa Magic Showcase at 6:00 pm (WAT).

