GOtv is the preferred Cable TV platform in Nigeria — Here Is Why

If you think about the common household items you expect to find in many urban Nigerian sitting rooms and a GOtv decoder features in your mental image, it may not be because you have a fixation for the platform. It is perhaps because GOtv is increasingly the preferred Cable TV choice for millions of Nigerian households. For good reason.

Now 10 years in operation, GOtv didn’t stumble on this win by accident.

At its launch in 2011, GOtv was only the second digital terrestrial television (DTT) service provider joining a market that is notorious for its infrastructure deficit. 5 years later, GOtv pulled all the stops in a frenzy of investments in Nigeria’s digital broadband infrastructure.

This move alone — which saw Details Nigeria quite literally put over $100 million into equipping the country for its transition into digitization — is enough to endear Nigerians who suddenly have access to affordable Cable TV in over 50 cities across 26 states. It achieved the widest coverage of any DTT operator in Nigeria despite not being the first operator to enter the market. But coverage alone doesn’t do the trick.

If you ask why more Nigerians are flocking to GOtv the answer you will get is a nuanced one: a mixture of stability, ease of purchase and setup, incredible promo offers and shows that keep on coming.

We’ve Got You offer ran from 20 April to 30 June 2020, and gave active and disconnected GOtv subscribers the opportunity to enjoy discounts and get upgraded to the next viewing package when they pay the fee of their current package. To the more recent Awoof Overload promo that offered GOtv Max customers the opportunity to win over N10 million in cash and prizes this year. The history of GOtv offerings is one that promises better things to come for its customers.

In a move to empower Nigeria’s teeming unemployed and underemployed youth, GOtv launched The Sabiman Scheme in 2016, engaging over 8,000 youths in gainful employment. Its success, like that of GOtv’s other initiatives such as the Canvasser Scheme, GOtv Boxing Night, GOtv Next Gen Search, remains a template for organisations on youth empowerment.

Recently, a new package was launched, GOtv Supa. The brand new package will offer a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring more entertainment for the kids, more drama-filled telenovelas, and more proudly local content. It’s an affordable upgrade that unlocks a world of the finest entertainment for the entire family. Some of the channels included in the new GOtv SUPA package are: Honey, Africa Magic Urban​, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic​, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr and NickToons​.

All these factors combined explain why GOtv remains the preferred Cable TV platform in Nigeria and why this will continue to remain.

There is a lot one entity can achieve in 10 years and yet what GOtv has achieved in the same timeframe is astounding enough to leave one baffled.