“My whole life has been a battle against the system”, Iyin Aboyeji talks about fighting to become a tech force and more #WithChude

Most people assume that the journey has been seamless for Iyin Aboyeji, but this week’s episode of #WithChude shines a light on the entrepreneur and tech giant struggles in attaining the heights he has, allowing viewers and Chude Jideonwo, host of #WithChude and co-founder Joy. Inc, a glimpse into what life was before the fame and success.

Sharing his humble background and struggles #WithChude, the brain behind Flora, Andela, Flutterwave, and Future Africa, Iyin Aboyeji said: “You know I used to live in Bariga. Many people in my position don’t even know where Bariga is.”

Another struggle he confessed to facing was a lack of support in the system. According to him, “what I realized from my partnership with Andela is that oftentimes, credit is given to somebody that fits a specific stereotype. Ideas, innovations- groundbreaking actually are founded by some black minority guy in a basement and someone who fits the stereotype for the media gets all the credit”.

“I was lucky I had built a sort of street credibility and couldn’t be ignored”, he said, and this, in turn, inspired him to create and support solutions and power structures that allow access to credit and knowledge for people like him.

Succinctly answering host Chude’s question on how he deals with naysayers and attacks, he said:  “what really matters is the approval of the people you love.”

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/C08w0zniXPk


https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVs9uapDVWR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

All past and new episodes of #WithChude premiere on Saturdays at 7 am on watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the show every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, every Tuesday on Rave Tv at 5 pm, every Wednesday on Pop Central Station DSTV Channel 189 at 8 pm, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV StarTimes Channel 189/191 at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium.

Everyone can join the conversation.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu November 3, 2021

#TecnoxBBNaija: It was fun, vibes and maximum turn up as BBNaija housemates partied courtesy of Tecno

The BBNaija housemates were hosted to a turnt party by premium smartphone brand, TECNO, on Thursday, October 28th 2021. 23 ...

Ado Aminu November 3, 2021

Beeta Arts Festival: A Convergence of African Arts Debuts this November

Beeta Arts Festival is the unique new pan-African celebration organised by the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. The festival debuts in Abuja on the ...

Ado Aminu November 3, 2021

GOtv is the preferred Cable TV platform in Nigeria — Here Is Why

If you think about the common household items you expect to find in many urban Nigerian sitting rooms and a ...

Wilfred Okiche November 2, 2021

How ‘Comic Relief’ is fighting malaria with film in Ghana and Tanzania

For Amil Shivji, it started with a one-page pitch. Comic Relief, the United Kingdom based charity organisation founded by comedian ...

Ado Aminu October 28, 2021

Gala receives HALAL standards certificate for quality compliance

UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, has received HALAL certification, an internationally recognized standard which guarantees that products are safe ...

Op-ed Editor October 28, 2021

“I’m passionate about my faith…but my stories are relatable” – Christian Author, Ufuomaee

…speaks on how government can support the creative industry Ufuoma Emerhor-Ashogbon, alias Ufuomaee, is a Christian author and business consultant. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail