Today’s Noisemakers: Toke Makinwa, Osi Suave, Abayomi Shogunle, others

1. Sahara Reporters

Nigeria’s security chiefs have raised an alarm that some groups with ‘evil intentions’ are planning to disrupt the 2019 general elections with a view to creating a stalemate, the presidency has said.@AsoRock @DefenceInfoNG

Which one is “Some groups” again?

Are we supposed to be dealing with security issues in the country using speculative information?

Smh!!

Some people plan to disrupt 2019 election? "SOME PEOPLE"? When almighty Nigerian government engages in rumour mongering.

If you know the "some people" name them, prosecute them, stop playing on our intelligence. https://t.co/Z29HyqXvf6 — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 30, 2018

2. Osi Suave

Naomi : So what do they call you sir Bubu : King of the North Naomi : Like Jon Snow Bubu: Something like that, cos my haters thought i had died and i came back again 😄 pic.twitter.com/yZb9IWtOgo — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) March 30, 2018

Just as British model, actress, and singer, Naomi Campbell visits Nigeria.

3. BiniBwoy

I can't wait to be an ancestor.

There are some people I want to deal with spiritually

😏😌 — Osas and the entire bini kingdom (@BiniBwoy) March 30, 2018

You don’t need to be an ancestor na.

“Bini Boy”, you fit do the job now now. Abi?

4. Temitope

The way girls cheat this days. They can even give birth to twins and two of them will have different fathers😂😂#tdigcomms pic.twitter.com/AWtcgmgn4B — Iam_Temitorpe (@Iam_Temitorpe) March 30, 2018

This table you’re shaking has too many lying on it oo. Which one is your own sef?

Is it your cheat?

5. Omowole Philip

Nigerian leaders don't want to get caught in traffic but they don't want to make the roads better. — Omowole philip (@philomowole) March 30, 2018

Well, you have said it: they’re NIGERIAN LEADERS!!! – a combination of airheads.

6. Abayomi Shogunle

Please note that it is a crime in Nigeria (and world over) to resist or intentionally obstruct a #police officer in the lawful execution of his duty.

Stated crimes are provided for under Federal and State laws in FRN 🇳🇬, here is one – Police Act. Stay out of trouble. pic.twitter.com/RgixkAxHux — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) March 30, 2018

Okay.

But we also know that, “The Police do not have the right to hold you or question you without telling you what offence you are suspected of committing” – So, why is it always the case that Policemen harass and intimidate citizens without explaining reasons or extorting from them because they seem vulnerable?

7. Bashir Ahmad

And ‘they’ attempt to clarify yet again…

For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 30, 2018

But who is now lying between Naomi and Ahmad especially since Naomi tweeted earlier:

Anyway, the babe was most likely forced to delete the tweet and post this:

She should have tweeted the ‘truth’ earlier, why collaborate with the Presidency to outdo Nollywood?

8. Stephanie Hegarty

The president of SA travels economy while the president of Nigeria shuts down the entire economic capital when he travels. 😂 https://t.co/2MYMUT1tAv — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) March 30, 2018

A reaction to:

President Cyril Ramaphosa causes a stir as he is spotted flying economy class. https://t.co/twPe3x1LJS #SouthAfrica — Rachael Akidi (@rakidi) March 30, 2018

Just what I was saying: Lagos has most likely lost billions just because ‘they don’t care’ – it’s tax payers money we’re talking about here oo!

9. Toke Makinwa

You can’t force anyone to respect you, you don’t have to accept it. Just remove yourself from their lives and wish them well from afar. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 30, 2018

Hmmm… oro agba! (words of the wise).