Today’s Noisemakers: Toke Makinwa, Osi Suave, Abayomi Shogunle, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Sahara Reporters

Which one is “Some groups” again?

Are we supposed to be dealing with security issues in the country using speculative information?

Smh!!

2. Osi Suave

Just as British model, actress, and singer, Naomi Campbell visits Nigeria.

3. BiniBwoy

You don’t need to be an ancestor na.

“Bini Boy”, you fit do the job now now. Abi?

4. Temitope

This table you’re shaking has too many lying on it oo. Which one is your own sef?

Is it your cheat?

5. Omowole Philip

Well, you have said it: they’re NIGERIAN LEADERS!!! – a combination of airheads.

6. Abayomi Shogunle

Okay.

But we also know that, “The Police do not have the right to hold you or question you without telling you what offence you are suspected of committing” – So, why is it always the case that Policemen harass and intimidate citizens without explaining reasons or extorting from them because they seem vulnerable?

7. Bashir Ahmad

And ‘they’ attempt to clarify yet again…

But who is now lying between Naomi and Ahmad especially since Naomi tweeted earlier:

Anyway, the babe was most likely forced to delete the tweet and post this:

She should have tweeted the ‘truth’ earlier, why collaborate with the Presidency to outdo Nollywood?

8. Stephanie Hegarty

A reaction to:

Just what I was saying: Lagos has most likely lost billions just because ‘they don’t care’ – it’s tax payers money we’re talking about here oo!

9. Toke Makinwa

Hmmm… oro agba! (words of the wise).

