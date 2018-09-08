Today`s Noisemakers: Tweetoracle, Teebillz on Harrysong`s `death` post and the appeal to Governor Obaseki

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Creation Nation
Our eyes are in front because it's more important to look ahead than to look back. Don't dwell on things in the past. Learn from them.
— Creation Nation (@CreationNA) September 8, 2018
Is there a better way to say this?
2. Paul Ezeudoh
If you understand the gravity of the act of rape u wldn't dare accuse a man wrongly especially if the act was consensual.
If u hv consented to sex and come back around to accuse the guy of rape publicly.
Trust me, you deserve a special place in hell for ruining someone's life.
— AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) September 8, 2018
3. Joe Abah
Thank you for this thread. I’ve had a gap in my knowledge about #TraderMoni & this helps to fill it. Suffice it to say that “market fundamentalists will hate it. Some will also say the timing is political. The poor will say “Bring eeet!” I support it. If it’s political, so be it. https://t.co/l7tTgDJhjA
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 8, 2018
Knowledge is power right?
Most times we criticise what we do not understand.
4. Amplify NG
Dear @GovernorObaseki, this is to notify you about the dilapidated state of the only primary school in #Lakaloko community. It is the only hope of basic education for over 150 pupils from 3 communities. We urge you to rebuild this school & save the future of the next generation. pic.twitter.com/QNoQMAkLei
— Amplify (@amplify_ng) September 8, 2018
Over 150 pupils? That`s quite a number.
Apart from the governor, is there no Local Government Chairman, A Senator or Rep member who can bring this to the notice of the governor or at least do something?
5. Teebillz
Just as Harryong says we should not cry when he dies…
View this post on Instagram
It’s Ok “not to be Ok sometimes my Brother” and there’s no shame to it! I’ve been there! The Saddest part is that our society shy’s away from the truth and being human, we are covered up by a culture that is so far lost…… We emulate the western world at our convenience but shy away from the reality of consciousness….. you did the right thing, crying out at the right time, unlike myself! The western world that we emulate has lost so many lives due to ignorance. Your mind is the greatest weapon to attack the delusional world that we live in bro! When you understand the dynamics of life, define your values and understand your purpose in life, the rest is a daily exercise…. Gratitude is my recommendation. If we can all exercise empathy and love to one another, The world will be a better place to contain all of us in peace….. don’t get carried away from reality and the social media world folks!!! #Blessings❤️ #Selense #tekero #IamHuman #MeSelfiBeHumanBeing
6. Ola
As a brother, nobody respect you more than the guy that is in love with your sister. Even if he is older than you, this innocent fool calls you senior man. 😂😂
— TheOlaElixir (@unilag_badass) September 8, 2018
7. Simi
View this post on Instagram
1 year ago, today, Magic happened. Take a seat. It’s about to be an epistle. . If I said I wasn’t and am not constantly blown away, and overwhelmed by the love you guys constantly show me, it would be a big lie. . It took my team and I years to compile the content and emotions packed in this album. I work with a group of people, without whom I couldn’t possibly be who I am today. Thankful for them. . I remember a big part of me wanted to prove myself. I wanted to make a statement. It’s not a secret that to thrive as a woman in the industry isn’t exactly a stroll in the park. People second guess you. Make you second guess yourself. It was especially annoying for me, because I felt too many people were fixating on the wrong things. Some said I was only successful because other men put me on. Some people wrote headlines and used TV shows to talk about my fashion sense (or lack of it 😂). Some were upset about how simple I was and me not trying to change that, because “she’s a celebrity, how dare she?”…etc. . However, if there’s anything I’m most sure about, it’s that I will never live my life to make other people comfortable. Even if I make mistakes, they will be my mistakes. So I have to say thank you to those that fixated on the things that mattered – from the beginning. Those of you who saw my heart and understood that I was and am just trying to live my truth one day at a time. . I’m not perfect, but I’m working on it. Will never be perfect, but I’m alright with it. This is why “Original Baby” was my fave song on the album – because it was my truest and most personal song. . So I put all my energy and heart into working and reworking SIMISOLA. Told my team not to put anything in my schedule for a while. I’m a perfectionist, so I would sometimes obsess over the songs. . I kept removing and adding songs. I replaced two songs about a month to the release date. Some days, I would wake up and love the album, others, I would go to bed hating it, cos it didn’t feel right just yet… . But on the 8th of September, Magic happened. And I’m so grateful that magic was my magic and you experienced it with me. I love you. So much. Thank you #SimiArmy
