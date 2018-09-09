The Big 5: Boko Haram reportedly overruns village in Borno, Moghalu emerges as YPP Presidential candidate | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu has emerged winner of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) presidential ticket for the 2019 elections during the party’s national convention and presidential primaries, which held in Abuja on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have reportedly invaded Gudumbali, the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area in Northern Borno, leaving residents to escape to nearby villages around Monguno and Gubio.

A survivor of the attack who spoke to Channels Television on Saturday, said the terrorists invaded the town and took over the community at about 4:00 pm on Friday, just as another of the survivors said the insurgents upon the invasion asked them to vacate the village.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Texas Chukwu, was yet to confirm the attack on the town, asking for more time to get the details.

The Presidency has reacted to a publication by Punch Newspaper which alleged that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari collected bribe amounting to 29 million naira for the award of a contract, describing it as improbable and outlandish.

In a statement on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant of the President, Garba Shehu, the presidency said the allegation was wrong and that the Chief of Staff had no private meeting with the person who made the allegations.

Stressing that the supply of 15 Hilux vehicles for the Presidency was an unlikely contract to have been awarded as it did not exist anywhere in the 2016 and 2017 budgets, the presidency has threatened that the Chief of Staff will file a lawsuit against the media house.

Former National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kwara.

The frontline labour leader, who was the sole aspirant of the party emerged through affirmation by delegates across the 16 local government areas of the state, promised in his acceptance speech, to eschew hate speeches during campaigns, adding that he would be hard on problems facing the state.

“We will rebuild our great state. We will turn Kwara to a state flowing with milk and honey. We will create employment for our youths, we will revive all our dead industries,” Aremu said.

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have staged a peaceful protest to mark 1000 days in detention of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protesters who marched through the Federal Secretariat to the gate of the Presidential Villa, displaying placards and banners with inscriptions “FreeZakzaky; Buhari Obey Court Order,” called on the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the court order granting their leader bail, adding that they were ready to lay down their lives for Zakzaky.

A leader of the sect, Abdullahi Musa, who addressed the protesters also asked security agents to act on the information that was received by the sect that “some people within the government are planning to kill their leader on his way to the court or hospital.”

And stories from around the world:

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as her idol Serena Williams angrily imploded, calling the chair umpire in the US Open final “a thief.” (AFP)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the United States continually sends messages to Iran asking it to begin negotiations. (Reuters)

A bombshell newspaper essay which detailed efforts to sideline Donald Trump from government was “just an obvious attempt to distract attention from this booming economy and [the president’s] record of success”, vice-president Mike Pence has said. (The Guardian)

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has begun the final day of the general election campaign by warning about extremism and fascism. (BBC)

Japan’s agriculture ministry said on Sunday it had confirmed the country’s first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years and suspended exports of pork and wild boar meat. (Reuters)