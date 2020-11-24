Toke Makinwa drags Reno for his comments on divorce and beauty enhancement

Reno Omokiri, an author and lawyer, popularly known on social media for his dauntless comments on social and political issues, took to his Twitter Monday, to celebrate the beauty of Maryam Babangida, the wife of former Head of State;  General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The problem with the tweet he put up is that it preceded a tirade against enhanced beauty and divorce.

Looking at the bottom half of his tweet, it’s easy to see why media personality, Toke Makinwa may have felt personally attacked. The tweet did seem to describe some aspects of her, being a divorcee, and also been known to have enhanced her look. So it was no surprise that she lashed at out Reno for his seemingly insensitive comments.

He did in fact make a valid point about appreciating one’s natural beauty, however the latter half of his comment seemed very specific, and it read like an angry letter. It did in fact feel like a low blow masked in a tweet that was supposed to appear empowering.

However, this has not stopped people from taking his side. As is with all debatable comments that comes from an influential figure, such comments usually results in a conversation or argument depending on how you look at it, with some voicing strong opinions for or against the matter.

For Reno’s tweet, and Toke’s reply, a lot of Nigerians on Twitter have decided to weigh in on the matter, with each tweeting what they think. Reactions range from those thinking Reno is right, to those who have decided to use this opportunity to voice their dislike for Toke, and those who don’t feel Toke shouldn’t have said anything cause her name was not mentioned.

https://twitter.com/Its__Joyce/status/1331149773282414592

There are also a lot of people who believe that the mindset of demonizing divorce is reason why a lot of women remain in abusive relationships and has been the reason behind the death and damage a lot of women have endured in the hands of abusive partners.

The idea that being divorced somehow makes you less, has done too much harm to women, and Reno’s comments seemed to reignite a lot of that pain.

