Flavour’s new album ‘Flavour of Africa’ is out in December

Come December 4, another major album will be filling up our playlist. Flavour’s Flavour of Africa seems like the last offering from the rank of top Nigerian artistes, in a year that also had acts like Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade release albums too.

Flavour of Africa is Flavour’s seventh project, sigalling an impressive run in the industry so far. His last work was 40Yrs Everlasting, a collaborative EP with singer Chidinma Ekile which had formented dating rumours in 2019. Not much is known about Flavour of Africa, from information on featured artistes to the number of tracks.

Released under Flavour’s 2Nite Entertainment and OneRPM, Flavour of Africa is just in time for Detty December