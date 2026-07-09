Top 5 Stories of the Day | CBN Says Standard ₦100 Note Remains Legal Tender

CBN says standard ₦100 note remains legal tender

DSS confirms detention of journalist Zainab Sodiq over alleged drone permit violation

Blaqbonez threatens ₦2.55bn defamation suit against Odumodublvck

Bon Jovi returns to the stage after a four-year break

Funke Akindele defends her dancing to promote her movies

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CBN says standard ₦100 note remains legal tender

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed the public, businesses, and commercial banks to stop rejecting the standard ₦100 banknote, stating that it remains a valid legal tender throughout the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, said the bank had received reports that some traders and other stakeholders were refusing to accept the note because of rumours that the older design had expired or been withdrawn from circulation.

Sidi-Ali explained that the confusion arose from the introduction of the commemorative ₦100 note released to mark Nigeria’s centennial. She stressed that the commemorative version was never meant to replace the standard note and that both designs remain legal tender and must be accepted for all transactions nationwide.

DSS confirms detention of journalist Zainab Sodiq over alleged drone permit violation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that journalist Zainab Sodiq is in its custody and is being investigated for allegedly operating a drone without the required authorisation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the agency said Sodiq was intercepted by officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security and DSS operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on July 6 while travelling to Abuja with an unmanned aerial vehicle. According to the DSS, she could not produce the End User Certificate required under Nigerian regulations governing the acquisition and operation of drones.

The confirmation came after Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress presidential candidate, and the Take It Back Movement accused the secret police of unlawfully detaining the journalist and demanded her immediate release. The DSS said Sodiq acknowledged that she did not have the required documents when questioned, but was initially allowed to board her flight because she had a prior engagement, and was later instructed to report to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday to continue the investigations.

Blaqbonez threatens ₦2.55bn defamation suit against Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has threatened legal action against fellow artiste Odumodublvck, demanding ₦2.55 billion in damages over alleged defamatory and threatening social media posts that described him as a sexual abuser.

In a letter dated July 7, 2026, Blaqbonez’s lawyers, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, accused Odumodublvck of publishing and amplifying false and malicious statements that harmed their client’s reputation, emotional well-being, and commercial interests. The dispute follows Odumodublvck’s recent claims that some people in the music industry were shielding Blaqbonez from sexual abuse allegations, as well as his criticism of Chocolate City, Blaqbonez’s record label.

The legal team is seeking court orders declaring the statements defamatory, restraining Odumodublvck from making similar allegations in the future, and compelling him to delete the disputed posts and issue a public apology pinned on his social media accounts for 30 days. The suit also seeks ₦2 billion in general damages, ₦500 million in aggravated damages, and ₦50 million as the cost of the action.

Bon Jovi returns to the stage after a four-year break

Legendary rock band Bon Jovi has officially returned to live performances after a four-year hiatus caused by frontman Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery. The group resumed touring with a performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden, launching its Forever Tour with a residency that includes shows on July 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, and 26.

Speaking to fans during the opening concert, Jon Bon Jovi expressed gratitude for the moment, saying he had not heard the roar of a crowd in four years and felt both humbled and thankful for the experience.

In a recent interview, the singer said he is now fully recovered from the surgery. He also praised his bandmates for standing by him throughout his recovery, noting that their loyalty and support had only strengthened the bond they share as a band.

Funke Akindele defends her dancing to promote her movies

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has explained why she frequently dances while promoting her films, saying it is only one part of the hard work she puts into her projects.

Speaking in an interview with BellaNaija, the box-office star said nobody asked her to dance and stressed that people should stop reducing her success to that alone. According to her, she is involved in many aspects of her work and sees them all as part of the effort required to build and market a successful film. She also discussed filmmaking, acting, marketing, and distribution during the interview.

Her comments come after a debate within Nollywood over promotional strategies. Earlier this year, filmmaker Kunle Afolayan criticised the culture of dancing to market movies, a remark many interpreted as a jab at Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham. Funke responded at the time by urging him not to be jealous and saying there was enough room for everyone to succeed. Other actors, including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Iyabo Ojo, and Chinyere Wilfred, also weighed in on the discussion, offering differing views on how films should be promoted.