Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Cuts Petrol Price by ₦75 as Global Oil Market Eases

Dangote cuts petrol price by ₦75 as global oil market eases

Why I won’t marry a Nigerian man, Says DJ Cuppy

FG panel alleges that Bobrisky enjoyed unlawful privileges while in prison

Deezer launches tool to reveal AI-generated music in playlists

Ukraine and Middle East crises dominate G7 summit talks

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote cuts petrol price by ₦75 as global oil market eases

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the gantry price of petrol by ₦75/litre, citing easing tensions in the Middle East and their effect on global energy prices. The refinery announced that the new price has dropped from ₦1,250 to ₦1,175/litre.

In a notice to fuel marketers, the company also lowered its coastal price per metric tonne from ₦1,595,790 to ₦1,495,215. The revised rates took effect at midnight on June 16, with all outstanding unloaded gantry volumes repriced accordingly.

The latest cut makes Dangote Refinery one of the cheapest petrol suppliers in the market, according to Petroleumprice.ng. The reduction comes as global oil prices soften amid reports of ongoing talks between the United States and Iran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Why I won’t marry a Nigerian man, Says DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy has revealed that she does not see herself marrying a Nigerian man, citing an unpleasant experience from a past relationship.

Speaking during a recent conversation, the media personality said her last Nigerian boyfriend seemed more interested in meeting her father, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, than getting to know her. The experience left her questioning the intentions of some men who approach her.

Cuppy added that her father has never pressured her about who to marry and only hopes to see her settle down. She also spoke warmly about her sister Temi Otedola’s relationship with Afrobeats star Mr Eazi, saying it brings her happiness.

FG panel alleges that Bobrisky enjoyed unlawful privileges while in prison

A federal government panel has found that Bobrisky received unlawful privileges while serving her six-month prison sentence. The report revealed that she was kept in a special soundproof cell and received treatment beyond what correctional laws permit.

The panel said Bobrisky was allowed to use mobile phones, eat food of her choice, receive unrestricted visitors, and had another inmate assigned to assist her during her stay at Kirikiri custodial centres in Lagos.

It faulted the Nigerian Correctional Service and called for further investigations into possible bribery. The panel also recommended legal action against Bobrisky and social media critic VeryDarkMan over allegations involving false claims and unverified recordings.

Deezer launches tool to reveal AI-generated music in playlists

Music streaming platform Deezer has launched a new tool that helps listeners identify AI-generated songs in their playlists. According to reports, the feature is available in 27 languages and is more than 99% accurate at detecting digital traces left by AI music software. It can be used across platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and SoundCloud.

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said the company spent over a year developing the technology and decided to make it publicly available to improve transparency in music streaming. Deezer’s research found that 43% of users joining from other platforms had AI-generated tracks in their playlists, while 80% wanted such songs clearly labelled. The company also reported that around 44% of music uploaded to its platform is AI-generated.

The launch comes as the music industry continues to debate AI’s role in creative work. While some companies are embracing AI-powered remixes and covers, artists remain concerned about its impact on originality and human creativity. British singer-songwriter Kate Bush has described AI as both fascinating and potentially dangerous, warning that its long-term effects on art and society remain uncertain.

Ukraine and Middle East crises dominate G7 summit talks

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations gathered on Tuesday for key discussions on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the summit at the invitation of host nation France.

The talks follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an agreement to end the recent conflict between the United States and Iran. Trump said he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and would now turn attention back to the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would urge Trump to maintain support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. The summit will also focus on stability in the Middle East, with leaders from Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates expected to take part in discussions.