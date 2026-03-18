Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Labour Pushes for ₦154,000 Minimum Wage as Cost of Living Rises

Labour pushes for ₦154,000 minimum wage as cost of living rises

Tinubu orders appointees eyeing 2027 elections to resign by March 31

Police arrest duo over alleged plot to cyberstalk Moniepoint online

Senegal rejects CAF AFCON final win to Morocco after alleged forfeiture

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi launches talk show spotlighting Nigerian fashion voices

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Labour pushes for ₦154,000 minimum wage as cost of living rises

The National Public Service Negotiating Council has called for a new ₦154,000 minimum wage and a 120% increase in salaries and allowances for public workers in Nigeria.

In a letter to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service, the council said workers are facing severe hardship and described current conditions as a “life of servitude.” It noted that the demand followed a recent meeting in Abuja.

The union blamed rising inflation, fuel prices, and living costs for weakening workers’ earnings, saying many can no longer maintain a decent standard of living.

Tinubu orders appointees eyeing 2027 elections to resign by March 31

Bola Tinubu has instructed all political appointees planning to contest in the 2027 elections to resign on or before March 31.

The announcement, made by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the move aligns with the Electoral Act 2026 and guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of party primaries.

The order affects ministers, aides, and heads of government agencies, who must submit their resignation letters through the SGF’s office before the deadline.

Police arrest duo over alleged plot to cyberstalk Moniepoint online

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has filed a seven-count charge against Adebayo Aliu and Fatuntele Tunde over an alleged cyberstalking scheme targeting Moniepoint Microfinance Bank.

In a case before a federal high court in Abuja, the defendants were accused of creating a fake platform that offered ₦500,000 to users who posted “Moniepoint scandal” alongside false claims about the bank.

Police said the duo also impersonated Brain Jotter to mislead the public, adding that the alleged acts violated the Cybercrimes Act and could damage the bank’s reputation.

Senegal rejects CAF AFCON final win to Morocco after alleged forfeiture

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board has ruled that the Senegal national football team forfeited the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, awarding a 3–0 victory to the Morocco national football team.

CAF said the decision followed a walk-off by Senegal players during the match in Rabat after a disputed goal and penalty call. The ruling, based on competition regulations, hands the title to Morocco.

Senegal’s Football Federation has rejected the verdict and plans to challenge it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with further reactions expected.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi launches talk show spotlighting Nigerian fashion voices

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is set to premiere ‘The Fashion Roundtable’ on YouTube on March 19, 2026, offering honest conversations within Nigeria’s fashion scene.

The show will explore stories behind the glamour, giving designers, models and stylists a space to share their journeys, struggles and creative process. It also aims to capture the growing global interest in Nigerian fashion.

Guests include Swazzi, Zack Aminu, Ruth Vade and Kiing Davids, alongside designers like Nkiru Achukwu, Morenike Olusanya and Aanuoluwa Ajide-Daniels.