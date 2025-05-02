Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Urges Full Implementation of ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Amid Rising Hardship

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC urges full implementation of ₦70,000 minimum wage amid rising hardship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the full implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, citing the worsening economic conditions faced by workers across the country.

Speaking at the Workers’ Day event in Abuja on Thursday, NLC President Joe Ajaero lamented that many workers continue to endure severe hardship due to what he described as “anti-worker policies.” He said living conditions are rapidly deteriorating, leaving workers struggling to survive.

Ajaero criticised states and private employers that have failed to implement the minimum wage law, calling it a serious breach of workers’ rights. He urged labour unions to not only insist on compliance but also advocate for a broader wage review to reflect the current cost of living.

EFCC traces CBEX funds to four countries, warns full recovery may be difficult

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has tracked money linked to the failed Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) scheme to at least four different countries.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede explained that while efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen funds, returning the full amount to victims may not be possible. He cited the complexity of tracing cryptocurrency transactions, especially those conducted across borders.

Olukoyede revealed that several bank accounts have been blocked and some funds frozen, though he did not provide an exact figure. He added that most of the fraudulent transactions were carried out in digital currencies through wallets located outside Nigeria, making recovery efforts more challenging.

Tinubu commends workers, promises to prioritise welfare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Nigerian workers for their vital role in driving the nation’s growth and economic stability. He described them as the “engine of our economy” and assured that their welfare would remain a top priority for his administration.

Speaking in honour of Workers’ Day celebrations held on May 1, Tinubu acknowledged the efforts of workers in boosting national productivity. Though he was represented at the event by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, his message emphasised the government’s commitment to improving labour conditions.

During the occasion, Organised Labour leaders Joe Ajaero of the NLC and Festus Osifo of the TUC presented a 20-point demand to the president. Their proposals addressed pressing labour concerns, including wage increases, better working conditions, and social protections.

ICPC launches probe into Nigerian Education Loan Fund

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has opened an investigation into the management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The move comes after the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, alleged that some universities were colluding with banks to sabotage the federal government’s student loan scheme.

Earlier, NELFUND had also accused several tertiary institutions of withholding vital information needed for loan disbursement to eligible students, prompting anti-corruption agencies to step in.

Umahi clarifies progress on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has clarified recent reports on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, stating that only Section One is 70% completed—not the entire project.

Speaking during a tour of bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, Umahi addressed what he called a misrepresentation of his earlier comments.

“I did not say the entire highway was 70% complete. I was referring specifically to Section One, which spans 47.47 kilometres. That section is currently 70% done,” he explained.

The minister reaffirmed that Section One is expected to be completed by January 2026.