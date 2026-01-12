Top 5 Stories Of The Day | SERAP Drags INEC to Court Over ₦55.9bn 2019 Election Spending

Fuel Price Hike Looms As Crude Oil Hits $94 – FG, Labour Meet Today After Over Planned Indefinite Strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The PCOS Breakdown: Know the Facts, Effects, Symptoms, and Treatments

SERAP drags INEC to court over ₦55.9bn 2019 election spending

Tinubu heads to Abu Dhabi for global sustainability talks

Fubara plays down impeachment threat as Rivers tension increases

Resident doctors pause strike after latest government assurances

Trouble for Malami as DSS investigates arms found in his possession

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

SERAP drags INEC to court over ₦55.9bn 2019 election spending

A civic group has taken the Independent National Electoral Commission to court over claims that ₦55.9bn meant for materials used in the 2019 general elections was poorly handled. The action follows allegations in the Auditor General’s 2025 report.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeks an order compelling INEC to reveal how the money was spent, name contractors involved and recover any missing funds. SERAP says payments were made without approvals or proper records.

According to the group, unresolved allegations weaken trust in elections. The audit report also flagged a ₦5.3bn payment for card readers allegedly made without proof of delivery.

Tinubu heads to Abu Dhabi for global sustainability talks

Nigeria’s president is in the United Arab Emirates to attend the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a major international forum focused on climate action and sustainable development. The event runs from January 12 to 18 in the UAE capital.

The visit comes after President Bola Tinubu spent part of his end-of-year holiday in Europe, where he held talks with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and France’s Emmanuel Macron on regional and global issues.

He arrived in Abu Dhabi at about 1.30 pm local time and was welcomed at Zayed International Airport by UAE officials, Nigeria’s foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior figures.

Fubara plays down impeachment threat as Rivers tension increases

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara says he remains calm despite impeachment moves against him by the House of Assembly. He spoke during a church service marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt.

The governor declined to address the renewed political crisis, even as the Assembly accused his allies of seeking a court order to block legislative sittings. Lawmakers claimed the alleged move was aimed at stopping plenary sessions through an ex parte injunction.

Meanwhile, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dismissed calls for his removal by President Bola Tinubu, insisting he remains firmly in control of the state’s political structure.

Resident doctors pause strike after latest government assurances

Plans by resident doctors to restart a nationwide strike on January 12 have been put on hold. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors said the decision followed an emergency virtual meeting of its national leadership on Sunday.

The association explained that the suspension is temporary and intended to allow time to assess progress made, following assurances from key government bodies, including the ministries of health, labour and finance, with Vice President Kashim Shettima intervening on behalf of the President.

NARD said progress has been recorded on salary arrears, allowances, promotions and workplace reforms. The group will review developments at its next national meeting later in January.

Trouble for Malami as DSS investigates arms found in his possession

New questions have emerged around former Attorney General Abubakar Malami after weapons were reportedly discovered at his residence in Birnin Kebbi. The arms were found during a search by the EFCC at his country home.

Sources said the anti-graft agency transferred the weapons to the Department of State Services, as arms investigation falls outside the EFCC’s mandate. The number of arms recovered was deemed significant enough to trigger a full DSS probe.

Malami, who was recently granted bail with his sons, remains in Kuje prison after failing to meet bail terms. Officials believe his delay may be linked to the ongoing DSS investigation.