Trabzonspor reacts to Mikel Obi’s comments about COVID-19 – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Turkish club Trabzonspor has reacted to former player John Mikel Obi’s comments suggesting club chairman Ahmet Agaoglu preferred winning the league title with Trabzonspor than preventing the spread of coronavirus. Obi only joined the club as a free agent last summer, having penned a two-year dea, but ended his contract after falling out with the club chairman for a social media post where he slammed the club for still playing football during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mikel’s claim regarding our club does not reflect the truth. At Trabzonspor Club, we have taken all our precautions against Covid-19 in a short time,”  Trabzonspor said in a statement to Trabzon based website 61saat.com on Saturday. What do you guys think?

Lagos state government asks 70% of civil servants to stay home over Coronavirus

Civil servants from grade level one to 12 in the Lagos State workforce have been asked to stay at home by the state’s government. In a public address on Sunday March 22, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the stay-at-home order would last for an initial period of 14 days.

Fresh case of Coronavirus confirmed in Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has stated that there is a fresh case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Yesterday, three cases of the novel COVID19 was reported in the FCT. This brings the number of those with the virus in Abuja to 4.

Ghana records first Coronavirus death, closes land borders 

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview on Citi TV on Saturday evening. Abban disclosed that the deceased is a male trader who reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough. He was confirmed as a carrier of the virus on March 19, 2020.

N380 forex rate is currency adjustment and not devaluation – Emefiele 

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has made a clarification on the decision to peg the exchange rate of the Naira at N380 to a dollar. Emefiele stated that the recent jump in foreign exchange rate was currency adjustment and not devaluation of Naira.

 

