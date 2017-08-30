Transgenders targeted in Pakistan attack

Pakistani police has said armed men opened fire on a group of transgender people in Karachi, an affluent neighbourhood in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb Khattak, a police officer said the attack happened on Wednesday night.

He said the attackers first hurled rotten eggs at the victims, before opening fire on them.

“We are investigating the murder of victim, and from what we can understand so far, is that this was a personal argument gone too far,” he told Al Jazeera.

“It doesn’t seem like there was a history of animosity.”

Khattak said shell casings from a 9mm pistol were found at the scene and that investigators were using surveillance camera footage to trace the 4WD vehicle and arrest the culprits.

The country’s first transgender model, Kami Sid said the attackers forced the murdered person to sit in the car with them.

“And as anyone who is being forced to do something, she [Sharmeeli] retaliated and was shot for it,” she said, adding that most likely the assailants were from “important families”.

“It’s time a lesson is learnt, people from big families can’t just get away with everything. This society may have found tolerance, but there is no acceptance for the transgender.”