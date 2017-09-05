Trump is not my bride – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated his hopes of an improved relations with the U.S. under President Donald Trump, and he would at the moment refrain from retaliating to Washington’s order to close Russia’s consulate in San Francisco, Bloomberg reports.

Putin while speaking this morning at a news conference at the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China said, “It’s ‘naïve’ to ask whether I’m disappointed in the U.S. leader because he’s not my bride, and I’m also not his bride or groom. Trump is guided by the national interests of his country, and I by mine. I very much hope that we will be able, as the current U.S. president has said, to reach some compromise in resolving bilateral and international problems.”

Putin also said he won’t hit back “for the time being” to the closing of the consulate, though he clarified that 155 of 455 Russian diplomats working in the U.S. were actually assigned to duties at the United Nations. “While the Kremlin had ordered the U.S. to cut its embassy staff numbers to 455, to achieve parity, it “reserves the right” to demand further reductions, he added.

Resorting to an “eye for eye” tactics over diplomats only indicates the relation between Washington and Moscow have spiraled downward since Trump came to office in January despite promising improved ties with Russia.

Since Trump’s assumption, US and Russia have been at odds on key international issues, notably, the war in Syria and move of tighter sanctions on North Korea. The closure of the Russian consulate follows Russia directive to Washington to cut staff at its diplomatic missions in Russia by 755, or nearly two-thirds, by Sept. 1, owing to congressional approval of tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Putin stressed that, suggestions from U.S. officials that the Trump Cabinet may be ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine in its war with Russian-supported rebels won’t help resolve the conflict.