Trump pull out from Paris climate agreement: For the Americans but not by the Americans

According to a new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News, 59% percent of Americans are against President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S from the Paris climate agreement

Only 28% of those who took part in the survey supported Trump’s decision to “withdraw from the main international agreement that tries to address climate change”, while 13% said they had no opinion, 46% of the respondents strongly opposed Trump’s choice. Trump’s administration tried to justify the decision to exit the agreement, by claiming that it is a “bad deal”, that will cost America jobs and put the economy of the United States at a disadvantage.

However, most of the respondents disagree: 47 % said they expect Trump’s decision to cost the U.S. jobs, while 39% said they expect it to create jobs. In total, 42 % of respondent said they expect pulling out of the agreement to hurt the U.S. economy, while 32 % think it will help it.

55% said they believe the decision hurts U.S. leadership in the world, while about18 percent felt it would help American leadership’s standing.

The poll was conducted from June 2-4, with a sample of 527 adults and a margin of error of 1.4 percent.