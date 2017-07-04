TSAN appoints Emir Sanusi as Chief Scout

The Scout Association of Nigeria (TSAN) formerly named the Boy Scout Association has appointed the Emir of Kano, HRH Mohammed Sanusi II as its new Chief Scout.

Emir Sanusi replaces Engr. Ahmadu RufaiMohammed (MON) whose 4-year second tenure ended on June 27, 2017.

The appointment was confirmed by National Scout Council at its Annual General Meeting held at the Centre for Management Development in Lagos on Saturday 1st of July, 2017.

The National Council meeting, which is the highest policy organ of the Association also elected Mr. Scot Aigbovia of Edo state as Honorary National Secretary and Hajia Rabi Usman of Kogi State as Honorary National Treasurer.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode commended the positive contribution of the Scout Association to leadership development and pledged government continued support to the organisation.

Represented by the Pharm (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile – Yussuf, the State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Ambode thanked the Association for joining in the celebration of Lagos at Fifty and congratulated the new chief scout whom he described as a committed lover of the youth.

In a welcome address, the Lagos State Scout President and the State Chief Judge, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade said scouting remains a veritable instrument for national development and sustainable growth.

The Annual General Meeting considered the report of the Chief Commissioner, the Treasurer audited report as well as the report of the Association Youth Forum.

The AGM was attended by more than one-third of State Councils and National officers in line with the Association Constitutional provision.

The Council meeting also featured colourful cultural display including EYO masquerade dance amongst others.

Earlier, the 10th Session of Executive Committee meeting was held as well as a novelty football match.