Tunisia defeat France 1-0 but fail to qualify for the Round of 16

Tunisia knew they needed to win the game to have any hope of advancing, so they began with great determination.

Khazri posed a threat, while France defender Eduardo Camavinga was frequently overburdened on the flanks and required assistance from Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate.

When Nader Ghandri’s shot sailed past goalie Steve Mandanda, but was disallowed for offside, Tunisia’s supporters briefly erupted in jubilation.

As the first half carried on, the Tunisian fans’ impatience began to show, despite their unwavering support, as chance after chance arose, but goalie Mandanda showed no sign of conceding.

Then, Khazri created space for himself on the edge of the penalty area, and his low, accurate shot beat Mandanga in the bottom corner.

Tunisian fans were overjoyed because their country was set to go to the round of 16, but Australia’s goal took it away from them two minutes later.

Deschamps wasted no time in bringing in Mbappe and Griezmann in the second half, and France took control from there.

Tunisia clung on late in the game after a succession of corners, but Griezmann eventually struck the back of the net via a deflection.

France’s jubilation was short-lived, though, as the goal was disallowed when the referee consulted the pitch-side VAR monitor.

