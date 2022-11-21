Two goals from Bukayo Saka help England to a 6-2 victory over Iran in the World Cup Group B opener

Bukayo Saka scored twice as England thrashed Group B rivals Iran in Doha on Monday.

First-half goals came from Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Raheem Sterling, and then the Arsenal rookie scored again in the second half.

After Iran’s Porto forward Mehdi Taremi scored a great consolation goal, substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored England’s fifth and sixth goals.

Kane, who captains England, was credited with a pair of assists.

The Three Lions were on track to equal their largest World Cup triumph, a 6-1 win over Panama in 2018, until Taremi converted a penalty late in stoppage time for his second goal of the game.

Gareth Southgate opted to play a 4-3-3 formation with Harry Maguire and John Stones as his center-backs.

Just after the half-hour mark, Maguire came close to scoring the game’s first goal, but his header struck the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Bellingham met a Luke Shaw cross to become England’s second youngest World Cup scorer.

Maguire assisted Saka in scoring England’s second goal, which he placed into the upper-right corner.

The third goal, scored by Sterling with 14 seconds remaining in the first half of extra time, was set up by Harry Kane.

Alireza Beiranvand, the goalie for Iran, needed extensive treatment following a collision of the heads with a teammate, which led to a significant amount of extra time being added.