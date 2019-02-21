Ugandan-British actor Daniel Kaluuya to star in Black Panther biopic ‘Jesus Was My Homeboy’

Daniel Kaluuya hasn’t been featured in any movie post-Black Panther, except for the 2018 Steve McQueen heist film Widows. Now multiple reports are saying that the Ugandan-British actor is currently in talks to star in a different Black Panther movie, which will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

Titled Jesus Was My Homeboy, Kaluuya and fellow Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield may star in the biopic, a drama that tells the true story of Fred Hampton, a Black Panther revolutionary and activist who was assassinated in 1969. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler is producing for Warner Bros. Shaka King (High Maintenance, People of Earth, Newlyweeds) will direct and produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson, who has writing credits on Scrubs and The Mighty B!

I can’t wait for more updates on this biopic, and Kaluuya and Stanfield starring together in a movie again has piqued my interest.