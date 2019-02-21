Article

Ugandan-British actor Daniel Kaluuya to star in Black Panther biopic ‘Jesus Was My Homeboy’

Daniel Kaluuya hasn’t been featured in any movie post-Black Panther, except for the 2018 Steve McQueen heist film Widows. Now multiple reports are saying that the Ugandan-British actor is currently in talks to star in a different Black Panther movie, which will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

Titled Jesus Was My Homeboy, Kaluuya and fellow Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield may star in the biopic, a drama that tells the true story of Fred Hampton, a Black Panther revolutionary and activist who was assassinated in 1969. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler is producing for Warner Bros. Shaka King (High Maintenance, People of Earth, Newlyweeds) will direct and produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson, who has writing credits on Scrubs and The Mighty B!

I can’t wait for more updates on this biopic, and Kaluuya and Stanfield starring together in a movie again has piqued my interest.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

The teaser for Dimeji Ajibola’s new movie ‘Ratnik’ is the dystopian, action-thriller we deserve in 2019

After a seven year hiatus since the musical thriller Hoodrush was released, Dimeji Ajibola‘s new project is robust as it is quite ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

‘Lara and the Beat’ screens at the Pan African Film Festival

The 2019 Pan African Film Festival came to an end on Monday and it was a celebration of African cinema ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

Dear Lord in Heaven someone explain this ‘Zero Hour’ trailer

The trailer for Robert Peters‘ upcoming movie Zero Hour has been released, and it’s simply hard to follow. The movie ...

Wilfred Okiche February 17, 2019

#Berlinale2019: Of fathers and their sons: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s The Boy who Harnessed the Wind

Editor’s Note:  Our in-house critic, Wilfred Okiche, was invited to the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival as part of its Berlinale ...

Bernard Dayo February 16, 2019

The shooting of ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ has ended and this sweet photo from John Boyega will get you in your feels

I did not expect to tear up yesterday when John Boyega tweeted a cute Star Wars picture of himself (Finn), ...

Wilfred Okiche February 16, 2019

#Berlinale2019: Books, lies and videotape- Review of The Plagiarist

Director Peter Parlow attempts a deep dive into the creative mind, trying out a series of ideas before settling on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail