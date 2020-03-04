#UltimateLoveUpdates: Aunty gives tips on how to be more receptive to your partner’s feelings

Asides being an entertainment programme, In its own right, the Ultimate Love Show also serves educational purposes. Although it doesn’t pass off as your traditional educational programme, most of its messaging is streamlined towards the idea of nurturing a partnership and spotting the green lights and or red flags in a potential or already existing partnership.

The show teaches the audience that love can be found no matter what, even in the most unideal situations, including a locked-up house of complete strangers, where the world watches your every moment.

To ease the process of finding love in the house, Aunty serves as relationship counsellor and any advice she gives is meant to guide the contestants through the journey of finding love on the game show.

The guys on this morning decided to act on one of this advice, where Aunty directed them to do a little more for the ladies in their lives. As a response to this, they got up very early to thoroughly clean the kitchen and lounge area. They went on to make breakfast for the girls and served them in bed.

As a matter of fact, they were so committed to the idea, to the point of having a heated debate on whether to serve the ladies hot chocolate or coffee and just how many toasts would do. They were really desperate for everything to turn out perfect.

The entire act took the girls by storm, their reactions were priceless and it had ladies blushing uncontrollably. It was a romantic gesture they deeply appreciated and of course, showed their gratitude with lots of kisses and hugs. They couldn’t stop gushing to each other about the whole thing, even late into the day. Ebi claimed that she is sure she is now in love and Nkechi admitted that no man had ever done anything like this for her.

It didn’t end there though; the guys also went the extra mile of cleaning up after the ladies when they were done eating.

 

