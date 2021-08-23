UN urges end to exploitation on Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade, Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook

Ethiopia has begun developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, though it does not plan to block the global services, the state communications security agency has said. – The Guardian reports.

Mozambique ‘tuna bond’ scandal: Ex-President Guebuza’s son on trial

The son of Mozambique’s ex-president and 18 others have gone on trial over the $2bn (£1.5bn) “tuna bonds” affair.

Ndambi Guebuza, son of former President Armando Guebuza, and the others face charges of blackmail, embezzlement and money laundering. – BBC reports.

US sanctions Eritrean general over rights abuses in Ethiopia

The United States Department of the Treasury on Monday sanctioned an Eritrean official it accused of engaging in serious human rights abuses committed during the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. – Aljazeera reports.

Bandits in northwest Nigeria release 15 students after parents raise ransom

Bandits have released 15 more students kidnapped last month from a Baptist school in northwest Nigeria, officials told Reuters on Sunday. – Reuters reports.

UN urges end to exploitation on Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade

“Once and for all, it is time to abolish human exploitation and to recognize the equal and unconditional dignity of each and every individual on Earth,” said UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay in a statement. – AfricaNews reports.