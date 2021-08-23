UN urges end to exploitation on Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade, Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook

Ethiopia has begun developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, though it does not plan to block the global services, the state communications security agency has said. – The Guardian reports.

Mozambique ‘tuna bond’ scandal: Ex-President Guebuza’s son on trial

The son of Mozambique’s ex-president and 18 others have gone on trial over the $2bn (£1.5bn) “tuna bonds” affair.

Ndambi Guebuza, son of former President Armando Guebuza, and the others face charges of blackmail, embezzlement and money laundering. – BBC reports.

US sanctions Eritrean general over rights abuses in Ethiopia

The United States Department of the Treasury on Monday sanctioned an Eritrean official it accused of engaging in serious human rights abuses committed during the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. – Aljazeera reports.

Bandits in northwest Nigeria release 15 students after parents raise ransom

Bandits have released 15 more students kidnapped last month from a Baptist school in northwest Nigeria, officials told Reuters on Sunday. – Reuters reports.

UN urges end to exploitation on Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade

“Once and for all, it is time to abolish human exploitation and to recognize the equal and unconditional dignity of each and every individual on Earth,” said UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay in a statement. – AfricaNews reports.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu August 20, 2021

South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults, Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy’s government of ...

Ado Aminu August 19, 2021

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,149 new cases, Algeria blames groups it links to Morocco, Israel for wildfires | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Guinea monitoring 172 contact cases of Marburg virus ...

Ado Aminu August 18, 2021

Masari to Katsina residents: Arm yourselves against bandits; Niger declares national mourning after killing of 37 people | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Arm yourselves against bandits, Masari tells Katsina residents ...

Ado Aminu August 17, 2021

Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees, Female soldiers on the frontline in northern Mozambique | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan ...

Ado Aminu August 13, 2021

Freed Commissioner says his kidnap was a set-up that left gunmen in tears, UN Human Rights Council opposes Ghana’s anti-gay bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Freed Niger State Commissioner says his kidnap was ...

Ado Aminu August 12, 2021

Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case, Ghana’s president in tight spot over anti-LGBT law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail