Unified Payments celebrates second batch of Academy Interns, absorbs them into workforce

Unified Payment Services Limited proudly announced the successful integration of the second cohort of the Unified Payments Academy into its workforce. This significant milestone underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing and developing top-tier talent within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

The closing ceremony, held this week, highlighted the achievements of the 25 bright and driven individuals who have undergone six weeks of immersive classroom training and are now poised to embark on two years of hands-on experience within Unified Payments and its subsidiaries. These participants were selected from a competitive pool of over 3,000 applicants, showcasing their exceptional potential and dedication to excelling in the fintech industry.

The event was graced by Dr. Agada Apochi, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unified Payment Services Limited. In his address, Dr. Apochi congratulated the interns on their successful completion of the initial phase of the program and their formal integration into the Unified Payments system.

“We are immensely proud of what you have achieved so far, and today marks the beginning of your journey within Unified Payments. As you integrate into our organization, I urge you to embrace every opportunity to learn, innovate, and contribute to the continuous growth of our company. Unified Payments has always been at the forefront of digital and financial technology, and your role here will be crucial in maintaining that legacy of excellence,” said Dr. Apochi.

He further emphasized the importance of the Unified Payments Academy as a strategic initiative to address the talent gap in Nigeria’s fintech sector. “The Academy is not just a training ground; it is where future leaders of the fintech industry are forged. We believe that by investing in your development, we are also investing in the future of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. Your success here will not only shape your careers but will also drive the innovations that will propel our industry forward.”

Dr. Apochi’s speech reinforced Unified Payments’ dedication to fostering a robust and dynamic financial ecosystem in Nigeria. The Academy’s comprehensive program, combining technical training with real-world experience, is designed to equip interns with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the fintech industry.

As the second cohort officially joins the Unified Payments workforce, the company remains steadfast in its mission to drive technological advancement, promote financial inclusion, and build a stronger economy through the development of skilled professionals.

For more information about Unified Payments Academy and its initiatives, please visit www.up-ng.com.

About Unified Payments Services Limited:
Unified Payments Services Limited is Nigeria’s premier payment technology company, renowned for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to excellence. Owned by a consortium of leading Nigerian banks, Unified Payment Services Limited is dedicated to driving financial inclusion and advancing technological growth in Nigeria and beyond.

